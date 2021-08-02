Job Details

Public Rec is building a digitally native leisure brand with products people love. We’re growing rapidly and looking for our seventeenth employee.

We’re seeking an experienced Design Lead to join our creative team. Reporting to our Creative Director, this role will contribute to and lead a wide range of design projects across a broad range of media. The right candidate will have a keen eye and passion for design, a commitment to excellence, and a desire to solve business challenges with effective, forward-thinking visual solutions.

As a Design Lead, you are able to develop original concepts and oversee project design all the way through to execution, providing leadership and direction to our growing team of designers.

Chicago is the preferred location for this position, but Los Angeles or surrounding areas may also be considered for the right candidate.

We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive environment at Public Rec. Please submit resumes to careers@publicrec.com.

Qualifications & Attributes:

6-8 years professional design experience, preferably in consumer brands or interactive design agencies.

A portfolio of work that demonstrates thoughtful, compelling work you’re proud of.

A strong background in visual or brand design is required.

Experience working with all levels of designers and copywriters to grow skills and build camaraderie.

Excellent communication skills and meticulous attention to detail.

Experience with or a background in UX Design and Copywriting are helpful, but not required.

Fluency in Figma and Adobe Creative Suite. AfterEffects proficiency is a bonus.

A passion for design and collaboration with other creatives.

Experience shipping high-quality creative with measurable results for consumer brands.

A dedication to creating an elevated customer experience at all touch points, led by empathy.

An enthusiastic and curious mindset for continuous improvement.

Responsibilities:

Work with our creative team to develop and oversee digital and print campaigns and design assets across a broad range of media including websites, campaigns, marketing materials, brand and identity systems, and more.

Inspire and mentor designers on our growing team to create beautiful experiences that drive results.

Independently manage concepting, project milestones, deliverables, and creative presentations.

Lead projects in all stages from strategic ideation to visual design to launch.

Full-Time Benefits: