Manager, Product Design

Kustomer is the first-of-its-kind customer service CRM platform built for managing high support volume by optimizing experiences throughout the customer service journey. Kustomer helps brands quickly resolve conversations on all digital channels by automating 40% of interactions via self-service, first contact resolution with intelligent routing, and driving omnichannel experiences between customers and agents. Our open CRM platform minimizes costs by acting as a single record of truth, managing and contextualizing data to drive smarter processes that scale business. Kustomer IQ embeds AI throughout the platform to eliminate repetitive tasks, deflect easy questions, and power support experiences that satisfy customers.

Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier and Sweetgreen. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $174M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage

About the Role

Kustomer is looking for a Product Design Manager to manage a growing team of product designers and instill best practices across multiple squads, focused on building the agent experience. At Kustomer, management is an important responsibility—not just a title. Reporting to the Director of Product Design, this individual will be accountable for the success of their reports from providing clear and actionable feedback to fostering their professional growth. This person will be entrusted with ensuring consistency and quality in their product area by empowering a team of skilled design professionals to effectively prioritize design work and by providing regular critique. We’re looking for a manager who is excited to roll up their sleeves from time to time, and contribute to work alongside their team when necessary. The ideal candidate is a cross-functional team player-coach, who has experience working at a growing company, and in a fast-paced environment.

You'll be responsible for:

Managing and empowering a team of 2-3 intermediate and senior product designers

Ensuring consistent delivery of high-quality design across the team

Conducting hiring, performance evaluation, and making staffing decisions

Collaborating closely with engineering and product leadership on product decisions within their product area

Identifying areas of improvement inside of existing product features as well as in processes and tools

Partnering with UX Research, Sales, and CX to identify opportunities to make our product easier to use from a design perspective

Your qualities:

You are unwaveringly committed to the success of your team. You have a profound sense of empathy and respect for the people you work with.

You have a deep understanding of a full and effective design processes. You have honed your own skills as a seasoned designer and can leverage those experiences in your leadership.

You know how to assess quality design work and deliver constructive feedback.

You have 5+ years of experience as a product designer

You have 2+ years experience managing designers

You are familiar with design tools and software such as Storybook/Component Libraries, Reusable Components, Sketch, Adobe Creative Cloud, Zeplin, and Figma

You have a fundamental understanding of technology and know how to navigate and negotiate technical constraints on a project

Benefits

Kustomer offers an array of benefits including competitive salaries, stock options, 100% healthcare coverage, 401K, commuter benefits, and a generous vacation policy.

Diversity & Inclusion at Kustomer

Kustomer is committed to bringing together individuals from different backgrounds and perspectives. We strive to create an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive, feel a sense of belonging, and do great work together.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer open to all qualified applicants regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or expression, Veteran status, or any other legally protected status.