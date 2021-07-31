Job Details

About Hearth

Backed by 8VC, Founders Fund, and other prominent leaders in Silicon Valley, Hearth has raised over $50M and is one of the fastest-growing companies in the Home Improvement space.

About the Role

We’re looking for a talented Lead Product Designer to join our rapidly growing design team to create intuitive and effective experiences for our customers as we increase the suite of workflow tools and financial products we offer them. You have a unique opportunity to work closely with other designers, product, engineering, data science and marketing teams throughout the product life cycle.

Job Responsibilities:

Lead the conceptualization and creation of end-to-end designs for new products and features for both our native and web apps

Collaborate with product peers and leadership to realize short and long term product vision

Further operationalize the design process with an eye towards growth and scale

Approach design challenges holistically, considering all parts of the experience including UI/UX, business, and legal requirements

Iterate on existing products and features to ensure that we are delivering simple indusUI / UXtry-leading user experience

Work with Product and Engineering to build intuitive, elegant solutions

Partner with product to conduct research to help inform the customer experience

Deeply understand the needs of a diverse user base consisting of consumers, merchants, and business partners

Mentor junior designers

Required Qualifications:

5+ years of experience designing and shipping products and features from inception to launch

Strong knowledge of best practices in and information architecture across iOS, Android and responsive web

Ability to manage multiple priorities, adhere to deadlines, and iterate quickly in a highly collaborative, fast-paced environment

Lo-fi & hi-fi prototyping skills

Strong interaction and visual design skills.

High proficiency in Figma

Knowledge of common UI frameworks like React Native / Web

Please share a URL or PDF with examples of mobile and responsive web product design.

Benefits

Mission-driven, values-based culture

Generous PTO, plus paid company holidays

Medical, dental, and vision

401(k) package

Equity (stock options)

High-growth opportunity

Company-sponsored events & happy hours

Pup-friendly office

Stocked kitchen with cold brew, snacks & drinks to keep you energized





Location

We are hiring for this position in our office in downtown San Francisco, CA, but are currently operating remotely

Equal Opportunity

Hearth embraces diversity. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and do not discriminate on the basis of sex, race, color, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national origin, citizenship, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

About Hearth

Hearth is a Fintech company helping Home Improvement contractors grow and manage their business. Our SaaS platform -- Hearth (www.gethearth.com) -- provides over 10,000 contractors the financial tools they need to close more business, including financing solutions, invoicing, payment collections, insurance products, all-in-one modern system designed specifically for the Home Improvement industry.



