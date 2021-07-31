Lead Product Designer
About Hearth
Backed by 8VC, Founders Fund, and other prominent leaders in Silicon Valley, Hearth has raised over $50M and is one of the fastest-growing companies in the Home Improvement space.
About the Role
We’re looking for a talented Lead Product Designer to join our rapidly growing design team to create intuitive and effective experiences for our customers as we increase the suite of workflow tools and financial products we offer them. You have a unique opportunity to work closely with other designers, product, engineering, data science and marketing teams throughout the product life cycle.
Job Responsibilities:
- Lead the conceptualization and creation of end-to-end designs for new products and features for both our native and web apps
- Collaborate with product peers and leadership to realize short and long term product vision
- Further operationalize the design process with an eye towards growth and scale
- Approach design challenges holistically, considering all parts of the experience including UI/UX, business, and legal requirements
- Iterate on existing products and features to ensure that we are delivering simple indusUI / UXtry-leading user experience
- Work with Product and Engineering to build intuitive, elegant solutions
- Partner with product to conduct research to help inform the customer experience
- Deeply understand the needs of a diverse user base consisting of consumers, merchants, and business partners
- Mentor junior designers
Required Qualifications:
- 5+ years of experience designing and shipping products and features from inception to launch
- Strong knowledge of best practices in and information architecture across iOS, Android and responsive web
- Ability to manage multiple priorities, adhere to deadlines, and iterate quickly in a highly collaborative, fast-paced environment
- Lo-fi & hi-fi prototyping skills
- Strong interaction and visual design skills.
- High proficiency in Figma
- Knowledge of common UI frameworks like React Native / Web
Please share a URL or PDF with examples of mobile and responsive web product design.
Benefits
- Mission-driven, values-based culture
- Generous PTO, plus paid company holidays
- Medical, dental, and vision
- 401(k) package
- Equity (stock options)
- High-growth opportunity
- Company-sponsored events & happy hours
- Pup-friendly office
- Stocked kitchen with cold brew, snacks & drinks to keep you energized
Location
We are hiring for this position in our office in downtown San Francisco, CA, but are currently operating remotely
Equal Opportunity
Hearth embraces diversity. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and do not discriminate on the basis of sex, race, color, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national origin, citizenship, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
About Hearth
Hearth is a Fintech company helping Home Improvement contractors grow and manage their business. Our SaaS platform -- Hearth (www.gethearth.com) -- provides over 10,000 contractors the financial tools they need to close more business, including financing solutions, invoicing, payment collections, insurance products, all-in-one modern system designed specifically for the Home Improvement industry.