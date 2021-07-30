Job Details

Who we are

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing e‐commerce sites SwimOutlet & YogaOutlet. Both SwimOutlet and YogaOutlet have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company. We are a fully remote team, with headquarters previously in Campbell, California.

YogaOutlet

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Campbell, CA, YogaOutlet is the first specialized multi-branded online yoga retailer, offering a broad selection of yoga brands and yoga-inspired products to all levels of yogis. Backed by a parent company with over two decades of online retail experience and ecommerce infrastructure, YogaOutlet is committed to providing industry-leading shipping capabilities and superior customer service to help outfit and equip yoga-enthusiasts throughout the evolution of their practice on and off the mat.





Freelance Email Graphic Designer, YogaOutlet

Remote | 15-25 hours per week | Contracted to Hire





What you will do

Design and develop digitally for various platforms - with the primary focus on designing for email - YogaOutlet averages 4 promotional eblast email designs per week + automated email campaigns

Design web assets and other digital banners with a focus on designs with a mobile first approach

Drive graphic design execution based on data and business objectives

Create an emotional connection with the consumer through thoughtful, creative designs

Work closely with newsletter leads to understand design impact on newsletter performances

Apply brand guidelines across all assets and ensure on-brand continuity in visual messaging across all channels

Work closely with cross functional partners

Work on multiple projects at once, and consistently meet tight deadlines

Thrive in a remote work environment

Organize and maintain all assets

Who you are

A team player that understands the importance of collaboration

Have a passion or understanding for Yoga/Activewear/Athleisure

3+ years' experience in graphic design

Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite such as Adobe XD, Photoshop, Illustrator

Strong command of best design practices for email including typography layout

Have a strong portfolio that shows a strong understanding of email design

Familiarity with yoga, health, and wellness

Possess a track record of achieving excellence through relentless collaboration, communication, patience

Ability to communicate effectively and work within a flexible schedule (during normal business hours and outside of normal business hours)

Examples of Past YogaOutlet Email Designs:

When submitting your resume and cover letter, you must provide a portfolio of your work with specific examples of email designs which you have done in the past.

Equal Employment Opportunity Policy

Spiraledge provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.