Marketing, Web, and Slide Designer

Assured aims to disrupt the insurance industry by modernizing its most archaic component: claims. Currently, 300,000 claims adjusters spend their days talking on the phone and typing into unstructured text fields. We can do better—by combining logic, inference, and modern computer vision tools, we're able to both increase efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. By rearchitecting how the underlying information is ingested and stored, we're poised to impact the core of a trillion dollar industry.

We're two second time founders who care about transforming the world with software. We've built companies from enterprise software to aerospace, and couldn't be more excited about taking on the insurance industry.

We are looking for a designer to work with us to continue building out our website, fundraising and sales slide decks, and the overall brand identity of Assured.