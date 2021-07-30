Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Altruist is a hyper-growth fintech company on a mission to make financial advice better and more accessible for everyone. Our team is building a revolutionary platform for financial advisors and their clients to remove the friction from investing and reduce the barrier to entry into wealth creation and management. Using Altruist, advisors can work more efficiently and reduce costs, enabling them to help more people, better.

If you’re passionate about your craft and are looking for big, meaningful problems to solve, then you’ll love what we’re up to. At Altruist, you’ll have the opportunity to do exciting work on products ranging from complex enterprise business software to a beautiful consumer app experience and user acquisition platform.

This role is perfect for designers with strong UX abilities, an iterative design process, and outstanding visual design skills.





What you’ll do:

Work closely with Product and Engineering to visualize a revolutionary new platform for financial advisors and their clients

Frequently talk with customers to deeply understand their mental models, needs, workflows and business operations

Apply data, research, and customer insights to define problems, identify opportunities, and deliver improvements to existing products or introduce new ones

Align with product and engineering to determine what success means for a given initiative

Iterate quickly through mockups and clickable prototypes that may range in fidelity and functionality

Work within defined timelines to prioritize your work for maximum impact

Contribute to a creative, supportive culture for the entire Product Experience team





What you’ll need:

7-10 years of experience

Strong communication skills and a track record of effectively advocating for and evangelizing user-centered design

You care deeply about shipping work that reflects well on your team and your company's brand

A champion of design thinking, pushing yourself and others to go broad before narrowing in on a single solution

Comfort with an iterative design process using quantitative and qualitative data to inform design and product improvements

Must be humble, collaborative, have a positive attitude, and be a joy to work with (egos left at the door, please)

Strong qualitative, analytical, and problem-solving skills

Have the ability to move fast and ship work while maintaining a high standard of quality, balancing business needs and health of the overall organization with your desire to strive for perfection

An entrepreneur mindset with the ability to take initiative, seeing projects through from start to finish with high attention to detail

Bonus points:

Great UX copywriting skills to help bring life to your visual design

Fintech experience

Experience in designing SaaS across B2B and B2C use cases

Local to the LA area or willing to relocate





What you’ll get:

At Altruist, you’ll work with a talented group of creators working relentlessly to disrupt an antiquated system primed for disruption. You’ll have the freedom to do your best work alongside down-to-earth professionals at the leading edge of their disciplines and the opportunity to make a real impact through your contributions. As an early team member at a young (fast-growing) company, you’ll have a significant influence on how we build our products.

Altruist believes the best work comes from a happy team who’s encouraged to continually grow and develop their expertise. We take pride in our culture, built on a foundation of mutual respect and transparency, and rooted in our three core values:

Kindness: The equal and kind treatment of all is of foremost importance to us, and we continually strive to bring diversity in thought and background to our team to strengthen our company.

Brilliance: Brilliance at Altruist means constantly striving to better your craft with a hunger for constant learning and growth.

Grit: Our team is driven, has a bias towards action, and an insatiable appetite for getting things done to bring us closer to realizing our mission.

Think you’ll be a good fit? Apply with a link to your portfolio. We look forward to meeting you.