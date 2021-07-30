Job Details

We're looking for a Lead Product Designer to join our growing team in Toronto! You'll work closely with all team members and stakeholders to shape world-class solutions and experiences for our clients. You bring a rigorous focus on the details and user needs without losing sight of the big picture.

We're a team of tight-knit individuals focused on creating meaningful work collaboratively while continuing to grow and learn as individuals. Our passion for design goes beyond daily work to create a culture of constant learning and growth. You can expect weekly meetups to talk about the latest trends, tools, and topics. As part of a smaller group, you’ll have the opportunity to influence and help grow our design practice.

As the Lead Product Designer, you will take a leading role in all stages of the product design process; from initial concept, to design and prototyping, and iterating again to ensure that everything we build is of the highest quality. You have proven visual design skills and understand the intricacies that make for an innovative user experience that solves real problems and delivers real value.

​Sometimes you'll be on the front lines, working on brand-new problems and trying to figure out what to build. Other times, you'll be deep in the details of a project, working directly with our engineers and product teams to bring the vision to life. Through collaboration, you'll inspire and mentor other designers on the team and help raise the bar on visual and user experience design.

As a champion of design and senior member of our growing team, you'll have the opportunity to make a mark. You'll work closely with the Director of Product Design to grow the design practice, lead workshops, and help sell the value of design, both internally and externally.

The Opportunity

Driving the successful delivery of our clients' products through strong visual and UX design processes, foundations, and principles.

Mentoring and guiding a small team of Intermediate/Senior Designers from project requirements through to project completion.

Leading projects by setting a vision and establishing team goals and deadlines.

Collaborating with the engineering team and product management to identify strategic opportunities and define the products we build.

Mentoring peers through knowledge sharing and peer enablement.

A commitment from us to your professional development through annual learning plans, dedicated budget, and team events.

What You’ll Bring to the Table

You have previous experience building and shipping high-impact digital products for consumer or commercial audiences with the portfolio to prove it.

You love exploring the latest and greatest in design tools while keeping emerging design patterns and visual trends on your radar.

You know how to develop, maintain, guide, and push the boundaries of design systems and patterns.

You possess strong strategic thinking and an understanding of the project lifecycle, necessary timelines, and business challenges.

You can clearly communicate concepts and design rationale through sketches, wireframes, high fidelity comps, prototypes, and presentations both internally and externally to clients.

You are a strong conceptual thinker with a demonstrated ability to understand customer needs, motivations, and behaviors, and the know-how to translate this understanding along with research into the project design.

You’ve worked as part of a cross-disciplinary team to lead early conversations with potential clients, refining abstract concepts into designs and outputs for our team to build.

You have led supporting designers and can proactively drive the design process on projects.

You’re embedded in the design community and have a desire to continue to give back to its continued growth.

You're a hands-on team player.

Bonus if you are...

Tenacious. You are determined to succeed, and you’re motivated by the success of the community and your colleagues.

Curious. You are always learning and seeking ways to make things better.

Conscientious. You keep your promises, take your commitments to others seriously, and have strong integrity.

Humble. You lead with humility and empathy, respecting, and learning from the perspectives of others.



