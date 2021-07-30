Graphic Designer (Paid Social Ads)

Job Details

Our company, a private mortgage administration company, is looking for a freelance graphic designer to produce creatives for social media advertising.

This will be an ongoing project with opportunities to expand in the future.

The primary goal is to educate and attract high net worth individuals to invest in private mortgages, which is a niche investment vehicle with attractive risk-weighted returns.

The designer will be working closely with one of the partners on strategy and design.

Knowledge or experience in the finance space is a plus.