Blenderbox UX Researcher/Designer

Job Details

About the UX Researcher/Designer position

Blenderbox is looking for a UX/UI Designer - a seasoned professional that enjoys a healthy challenge. We seek a new trusted teammate that shares our passion for mission-driven work and recognizes the value of Human-centered Design practices.

Cross-functional collaboration is key at Blenderbox. The proper candidate will thrive working within agile, cross-functional teams and proactively contribute subject matter expertise.

This is a USA-based, full-time remote position. You will be responsible for activities that will elicit business requirements from clients/stakeholders and end users, and then express those requirements in documents that may include prose, wireframes, content models, workflow diagrams and/or low to high fidelity prototypes. You should be able to run a formal or informal user research session, develop a content strategy, design taxonomies and vocabularies as they relate to web interfaces and website design, define Information Architecture for a website or web application and create wireframes to match.

You should have at least two years of direct experience with hands-on UX/UI deliverables for digital prooduct, website and web application development projects, ideally in an agency setting.

This position requires a truly detail-oriented and organized approach and familiarity with the principles of Human-centric Design and modern web accessibility standards. As a small agency we require our UX professionals to work effectively in a team environment and balance a variety of skills from strategy and business requirement gathering to writing microcopy, wire-framing, diagramming, and interactive component design.

You should feel comfortable collaborating with a small team to develop an approach and solution to the project at hand and scale your activities and deliverables accordingly. Some projects require a light-touch with UX oversight, others may require weeks of work to conduct user research, map user journeys and deliver detailed specifications. You should be familiar working within project management tools such as Jira or Asana.

You will be working with talented people that are forward-thinking and compassionate.

We operate within a system of transparency and open communication that accelerates progress and allows for a healthy work / life balance.

UX Researcher / Designer responsibilities include:

Collaborate on strategy and document business requirements involving all relevant stakeholders

Design and execute all manner of user research activities

Conduct user and stakeholder interviews

Create user-centered designs by understanding business requirements, the voice of the customer, user journeys, customer feedback, and usability findings

Quickly and iteratively create user flows, wireframes, prototypes, low and high fidelity mockups

Carry out an assessment of existing information architecture and identify areas for improvement, including content inventories and audits

Plan and design the information architecture for the website or app

Collaborate closely with team members. Facilitate feedback and technical feasibility sessions of proposed design approaches

Contribute UX / UI design expertise in client meetings and communications

Proactively and clearly communicate design risks and tradeoffs to the team and client stakeholders

Ensure the voice of the customer is present by incorporating customer feedback, usage metrics, and usability findings into design

Perform metrics analysis post-launch to inform design/UX optimization efforts

Know how to use prototyping tools such as Figma, or equivalent

UX Researcher / Designer requirements are:

2+ years+ experience of working as a User Experience Designer

Significant experience in UX research, UI design, human computer interaction and tools of the trade (Figma, Sketch, Visio, Invision, Zeppelin, Balsamiq)

Ability to create interface design systems and design reusable component libraries

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment with cross-functional teams

Ability to self-manage and prioritize work

A team player, who can also work independently

Ability to accurately estimate the scope of work

Solid problem solving, organizational and time management skills

Attention to detail

Good practical experience with Microsoft Office and Google G-Suite

Complete educational background

Expertise with Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager and Google Search Console is a plus

US Citizen or authorized to work in the US

What we offer:

Health Care, Dental, Vision, FSA, HSA options

401(k) plan matching

17 days of PTO, 11 Holidays, 5 Wellness Days

Career growth and professional development opportunities

100% virtual work environment - all team members are remote

Company-provided laptop

About Blenderbox

Blenderbox is a values-based virtual agency with subject matter experts distributed around the United States with headquarters in New York City. We have over 20 years of experience building websites and applications for mission-driven organizations, primarily for nonprofit, educational, and governmental organizations.

Our culture is one of inclusion, transparency and pride. Our team works cross-functionally and collaboratively on a diversity of projects that are reflective of our shared core values.



