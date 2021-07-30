Blenderbox UX Researcher/Designer
About the UX Researcher/Designer position
Blenderbox is looking for a UX/UI Designer - a seasoned professional that enjoys a healthy challenge. We seek a new trusted teammate that shares our passion for mission-driven work and recognizes the value of Human-centered Design practices.
Cross-functional collaboration is key at Blenderbox. The proper candidate will thrive working within agile, cross-functional teams and proactively contribute subject matter expertise.
This is a USA-based, full-time remote position. You will be responsible for activities that will elicit business requirements from clients/stakeholders and end users, and then express those requirements in documents that may include prose, wireframes, content models, workflow diagrams and/or low to high fidelity prototypes. You should be able to run a formal or informal user research session, develop a content strategy, design taxonomies and vocabularies as they relate to web interfaces and website design, define Information Architecture for a website or web application and create wireframes to match.
You should have at least two years of direct experience with hands-on UX/UI deliverables for digital prooduct, website and web application development projects, ideally in an agency setting.
This position requires a truly detail-oriented and organized approach and familiarity with the principles of Human-centric Design and modern web accessibility standards. As a small agency we require our UX professionals to work effectively in a team environment and balance a variety of skills from strategy and business requirement gathering to writing microcopy, wire-framing, diagramming, and interactive component design.
You should feel comfortable collaborating with a small team to develop an approach and solution to the project at hand and scale your activities and deliverables accordingly. Some projects require a light-touch with UX oversight, others may require weeks of work to conduct user research, map user journeys and deliver detailed specifications. You should be familiar working within project management tools such as Jira or Asana.
You will be working with talented people that are forward-thinking and compassionate.
We operate within a system of transparency and open communication that accelerates progress and allows for a healthy work / life balance.
UX Researcher / Designer responsibilities include:
- Collaborate on strategy and document business requirements involving all relevant stakeholders
- Design and execute all manner of user research activities
- Conduct user and stakeholder interviews
- Create user-centered designs by understanding business requirements, the voice of the customer, user journeys, customer feedback, and usability findings
- Quickly and iteratively create user flows, wireframes, prototypes, low and high fidelity mockups
- Carry out an assessment of existing information architecture and identify areas for improvement, including content inventories and audits
- Plan and design the information architecture for the website or app
- Collaborate closely with team members. Facilitate feedback and technical feasibility sessions of proposed design approaches
- Contribute UX / UI design expertise in client meetings and communications
- Proactively and clearly communicate design risks and tradeoffs to the team and client stakeholders
- Ensure the voice of the customer is present by incorporating customer feedback, usage metrics, and usability findings into design
- Perform metrics analysis post-launch to inform design/UX optimization efforts
- Know how to use prototyping tools such as Figma, or equivalent
UX Researcher / Designer requirements are:
- 2+ years+ experience of working as a User Experience Designer
- Significant experience in UX research, UI design, human computer interaction and tools of the trade (Figma, Sketch, Visio, Invision, Zeppelin, Balsamiq)
- Ability to create interface design systems and design reusable component libraries
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment with cross-functional teams
- Ability to self-manage and prioritize work
- A team player, who can also work independently
- Ability to accurately estimate the scope of work
- Solid problem solving, organizational and time management skills
- Attention to detail
- Good practical experience with Microsoft Office and Google G-Suite
- Complete educational background
- Expertise with Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager and Google Search Console is a plus
- US Citizen or authorized to work in the US
What we offer:
Health Care, Dental, Vision, FSA, HSA options
401(k) plan matching
17 days of PTO, 11 Holidays, 5 Wellness Days
Career growth and professional development opportunities
100% virtual work environment - all team members are remote
Company-provided laptop
About Blenderbox
Blenderbox is a values-based virtual agency with subject matter experts distributed around the United States with headquarters in New York City. We have over 20 years of experience building websites and applications for mission-driven organizations, primarily for nonprofit, educational, and governmental organizations.
Our culture is one of inclusion, transparency and pride. Our team works cross-functionally and collaboratively on a diversity of projects that are reflective of our shared core values.