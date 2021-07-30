Job Details

About us

Slerp is transforming the hospitality sector. We provide a customisable e-commerce solution for hospitality brands, enabling them to transact with customers directly from their own websites. Our partners can accept direct orders, manage their production planning and connect to delivery services of their choice (or deliver themselves), thereby controlling their brand image and customer data.

We have experienced significant growth and are backed by leading investors along with a cohort of top angel investors committed to taking our growth further.

For our next stage of growth, we are looking for a Product Designer to join our growing Product team in our London office.

The role

Reporting directly to the Head of Product, you’ll be working closely with the Product Managers and broader teams. Working within a small foundation Product team, you will play a pivotal role in evolving the platform across several components of the product.

You’ll turn insights from real users into simple and well-designed products supporting both user needs and business goals. You’ll be responsible for creating best-in-class UX/UI designs, ensuring Slerp remains relevant, innovative, and forward-thinking.

What you’ll do

You’ll create best-in-class visuals and experiences for any of our products you work on:

You’ll gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with the Head of Product, CTO, and engineers.

You’ll illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps.

You’ll design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs, and widgets.

You’ll develop UX mockups, wireframes, and prototypes that clearly illustrate what features look like and how they function.

You’ll interrogate data points and behavioural patterns, turning them into opportunities for product improvements.

About you

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in roles such as UX Designer / Product Designer in a commercial environment: You have a strong technical understanding and have previously worked closely with front-end developers.

You have likely worked in a technology start-up before and are experienced with e-commerce customer journeys.

You are experienced working with a broad range of internal stakeholders.

You know how to translate concepts into wireframes, prototypes and user flows using tools like Figma or Sketch.

You are data-driven and can build a case for end-to-end UX enhancements.

Nice to have: UX/UI experience for mobile apps.

You’re also results-oriented and enjoy working in highly collaborative, cross-functional agile teams that quickly and incrementally deliver customer or user value.

You thrive in a quick pace, startup environment and are capable of prioritising workloads effectively and work autonomously.

Logistics

We operate a flexible, hybrid working model, requiring candidates to be able to commit to spending some time in our office each week. We're happy to discuss what flexible working looks like for you during the interview process.

The interview process consists of an introductory call with our Head of Product, followed by a couple of interviews with the product team and leadership team, remotely via hangouts.

Benefits

Flexible Working - We’re committed to providing working space to ensure effective collaboration and socializing whilst providing a balance of flexible/remote working around your daily life. The office is in Shoreditch, London. It’s there for all to safely use as and when required.

- We’re committed to providing working space to ensure effective collaboration and socializing whilst providing a balance of flexible/remote working around your daily life. The office is in Shoreditch, London. It’s there for all to safely use as and when required. Flexible Holiday - Take time off as and when needed. We don’t have a limit on how many days this is a year. In today’s culture, work and personal time intertwine in people's lives, and there are peaks and troughs to the year that also change each year. It’s essential you take time off when required to reset and come back with fresh ideas, energy, and enthusiasm.

- Take time off as and when needed. We don’t have a limit on how many days this is a year. In today’s culture, work and personal time intertwine in people's lives, and there are peaks and troughs to the year that also change each year. It’s essential you take time off when required to reset and come back with fresh ideas, energy, and enthusiasm. Enhanced Parental Leave - We recognize that the birth or adoption of a child can be one of the most memorable events in an individual's life. That’s why we offer enhanced paid maternity and paternity leave to all of our Slerpers. We want to support and enable parents to play equal roles in our success as a Company and nurture their families.

- We recognize that the birth or adoption of a child can be one of the most memorable events in an individual's life. That’s why we offer enhanced paid maternity and paternity leave to all of our Slerpers. We want to support and enable parents to play equal roles in our success as a Company and nurture their families. Personal Development - We provide Independent and anonymous (and optional) monthly coaching sessions with our partner Sanctus. Use these sessions as you wish. We also encourage attendance at conferences and training that help with your development.

- We provide Independent and anonymous (and optional) monthly coaching sessions with our partner Sanctus. Use these sessions as you wish. We also encourage attendance at conferences and training that help with your development. Tools - We’ll provide you with the latest hardware and software - everything you need to be a star at the office, home, or wherever you are.

- We’ll provide you with the latest hardware and software - everything you need to be a star at the office, home, or wherever you are. Travel Opportunities - Travel to our offices in London and Manila and upcoming satellite offices as we expand.

- Travel to our offices in London and Manila and upcoming satellite offices as we expand. Helping you save for your future - We want to contribute towards a better future for all our employees. That’s why we offer an enhanced pension matching scheme of 5%.

Equal Opportunities

We believe that diverse and inclusive teams build better products and create a healthier culture. We know that people remain at the heart of technology. We want to work with the best people with open minds, no matter their background. We do not discriminate based on race, religion or belief, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, citizenship, marital, domestic or civil partnership status, sexual orientation, or gender identity. If you are passionate and driven about learning new things, have great experience (regardless of qualifications), we’d like to hear from you.

We are committed to providing reasonable adjustments so that individuals can apply, interview and be successful in their roles. Don't hesitate to get in touch with us to request any adjustments.