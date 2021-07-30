Job Details

About Us:

Targeted Victory is a full-service marketing agency providing optimized outcomes in the digital age. We are made up of fresh thinking, curious minded, supportive, and team-oriented individuals. Our clients, including national political and international decision makers, count on our team of top strategists to provide comprehensive solutions and strategic counsel on public affairs, advertising, media planning, fundraising and reputation management.

We have collectively raised our clients more than $1.01 billion in online fundraising, managed over $285 million in digital advertising, delivered over 10.7 billion emails and 1.4 billion text messages, and have sold and fulfilled over 3 million units of merchandise.

Job Summary:

Targeted Victory is hiring a graphic designer to join our Creative team in Arlington. VA. They will utilize their skills on a collaborative team of graphic and motion designers to create strong content for our clients. We are looking for a graphic designer who is comfortable with creating digital-first content for social media, donation pages, email content, graphics for animation, as well as collateral and fundraising (print) materials. This is a great opportunity for a highly motivated individual looking to gain experience in a fast-paced environment. Must have an online portfolio available for viewing.

Key Responsibilities:

Create and modify graphics for multiple projects while meeting deadlines

Collaborate well with other designers and cross-functional digital strategists

Able to create original content while adhering to creative best practices

Knowledge of or willingness to learn about graphics in the digital environment

Ensure branding/consistency for clients

Position Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design or equivalent program

1-2 years of practical experience in design preferred, but recent graduates are encouraged to apply

Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop a must, Indesign and Illustrator skills are a plus

Experience with Basecamp and Slack preferred

Strong knowledge of design processes and eye for typography

Organization and ability to manage multiple projects and timelines

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written



