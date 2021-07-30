Job Details

ProjectPro is changing how software developers get their work done and learn. We are backed by a missionary team and the world's leading investors. A community of 110,000+ software developers from 21 countries benefit from ProjectPro every day.

Our product is here - https://www.dezyre.com/

Our community is here - https://www.linkedin.com/company/goprojectpro

You will set up our design practice from scratch and get an opportunity to define the design elements that will lay the foundations for our company and the 23 million software developers we are targeting.

We are keen to work with a self-driven creative UI/UX Designer to drive all things design. The right candidate should be obsessed with consumer behaviour and passionate about technology. The designer will work with our global sales and marketing efforts to drive lead generation, customer acquisition, and retention.

Use wireframes, storyboards, information architecture, and sitemaps to illustrate and present design ideas.

Champion the design process, pushing yourself to take chances and explore big ideas before narrowing in on feasible, creative solutions with attention to detail

Responsibilities:

Design visual-rich web pages that appeal to the target audience

Build an intuitive UX flow for web-based marketing projects

Responsible for creating images for blog posts and social media visuals.

Collaborate with content creators and developers to build a design-centric

Build a consistent design language and ensure maintaining the standards





Ideal Candidate: