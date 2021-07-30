Job Details

As our Graphic Designer, you will be creating engaging and on-brand graphics for a variety of media. You will have the chance to be involved in the entire design process of defining requirements, visualizing, and creating graphics including illustrations, logos, layouts, and photos. Ultimately, you will inspire our users in the blockchain space.

What will you do?

Develop concepts and designs for digital and social media marketing, occasionally print designs

Participate in all aspects of the design process from ideation to final execution

Think creatively and develop new design concepts, ideas, and layouts

Execute consistent designs aligned with existing style guides

Care deeply about the quality of work with a desire for improvement

Collaborate with video editors, the marketing team members, and other designers

Build and maintain design standards and brand guides

What excites us about you?

You have at least 4 years of experience in graphic design or similar roles

You are highly proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, specifically Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop

You have a working knowledge of the digital landscape in media, social, design, and technology

You have great communication skills in English

You are a team player and with a proactive work ethic

You possess excellent organizational skills with attention to detail

What will be great to have?

You are passionate about blockchain technology and a decentralized future

You have working experience in a startup environment

Why are we awesome you ask?

We are a truly global team! We are digital nomads coming from more than 12 different countries, working from wherever we want. We have a collective mission, to provide meaningful services and bring a unique value to users within the crypto space.

We are looking for fun, curious, and committed individuals to swim with us!