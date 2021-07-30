Graphic Designer
As our Graphic Designer, you will be creating engaging and on-brand graphics for a variety of media. You will have the chance to be involved in the entire design process of defining requirements, visualizing, and creating graphics including illustrations, logos, layouts, and photos. Ultimately, you will inspire our users in the blockchain space.
What will you do?
- Develop concepts and designs for digital and social media marketing, occasionally print designs
- Participate in all aspects of the design process from ideation to final execution
- Think creatively and develop new design concepts, ideas, and layouts
- Execute consistent designs aligned with existing style guides
- Care deeply about the quality of work with a desire for improvement
- Collaborate with video editors, the marketing team members, and other designers
- Build and maintain design standards and brand guides
What excites us about you?
- You have at least 4 years of experience in graphic design or similar roles
- You are highly proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, specifically Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop
- You have a working knowledge of the digital landscape in media, social, design, and technology
- You have great communication skills in English
- You are a team player and with a proactive work ethic
- You possess excellent organizational skills with attention to detail
What will be great to have?
- You are passionate about blockchain technology and a decentralized future
- You have working experience in a startup environment
Why are we awesome you ask?
We are a truly global team! We are digital nomads coming from more than 12 different countries, working from wherever we want. We have a collective mission, to provide meaningful services and bring a unique value to users within the crypto space.
We are looking for fun, curious, and committed individuals to swim with us!