Sr PD - Take the "Hard" out of Hardware

Flux is looking for an experienced, full-time product designer to bring world-class design expertise including user experience, interaction design, and design systems to help take the hard out of hardware.

🚀 About Flux

Flux is an early-stage startup on a mission to take the hard out of hardware. While software development tools have come a long way in the past 30 years, electronics design tools are clunky, not collaborative, and still stuck in the past.

We're building a browser-based, collaborative design tool to take hardware design into the future. Think Figma meets Github, but for hardware. Our first product is going to revolutionize electronics prototyping and design! You can learn more about our mission here.

Flux is a remote-always company, which means that you can work from anywhere and enjoy the flexibility. We’ve worked hard to build an awesome remote team with a great culture. We host awesome remote events like magic shows, games, and DJs to make working remote fun.

🧑‍🚀 About the Role

As a product designer you'll own the entire design process from discovery, prototyping, to implementation. You’ll be critical in crafting long-term vision and determining the steps to get there. At Flux, we view great design as a competitive advantage. That means design is valued and you’ll be set up to make a big impact.

You’ll be designing a tool that users will use every day to build awesome hardware. That means that you’re obsessed with creating simple, intuitive, and enjoyable experiences that delight users and make their lives easier. You’re able to take complex and ambiguous problems and distill them into elegant and actionable design solutions.

✅ Be a part of creating a paradigm shift in the hardware industry

✅ Enjoy a flexible remote culture so you can live and work anywhere

✅ Receive compensation and benefits in line with other high growth, VC backed startups

🎯 You might be a good fit if you have

Shipped and scaled a product from the early stage to thousands of users

A strong product sense

Solved difficult or complex design challenges

A knack for navigating ambiguity

A passion for creating impact

🛠 Being a Designer at Flux

Today, our designers: