Job Details

Who We Are

Maark is a strategic marketing and innovation agency for global companies. We help our clients define and articulate their vision, design new connected customer experiences, and develop applications at the intersection of where what’s possible meets what’s relevant.

Our team of designers work with relative autonomy on our respective accounts but support each other through collaborative feedback and guidance. We don’t believe in egos and instead look for designers who want to learn from their colleagues and share their skills so we all can make the best work of our careers. Learn more about our product design practice.

We’re headquartered in Boston, MA, but have a hybrid work model—two days a week in the office and three days from home. We’ve operated this way for the last five years and believe it gives us valuable face-time with each other and more time with our families and friends.





The Role

As a Lead Product Designer at Maark, you will own the design for one of our larger accounts, driving the product direction, developing a shared vision for the team, and executing with the help of other designers.





Responsibilities

Lead the product design process on one of our larger accounts, guiding the team, setting the vision, and being the creative point of contact with the client.

Qualifications

You’ve been working on digital products for 7+ years.

A portfolio that shows your mastery of design— typography, composition, and color, as well as your product design process.

You’ve shipped and launched several products either at an agency or as part of a product company.

You’re an excellent communicator, confident in presenting your solutions and process internally and to clients.

You have had the chance to lead or mentor other designers in the past.

Experience running user interviews and usability tests.

Experience with (and an affinity for) Figma.

You know what’s possible to build on the web and what might be more difficult (and sometimes build some things yourself).

You care about designing accessible experiences for all users (and creating tools that help)

Even if you don’t hit 100% of these qualifications, we still encourage you to apply. We can work with you to help build some of these skills over time.





Benefits

Work from home three days a week

100% paid health and dental

401(k) with company match

Generous paid time off

Competitive salary

About Maark

At Maark, we don’t just accept difference—we celebrate it, we support it, and we respect it for the benefit of our employees, our products, and our community. Maark is an equal opportunity employer. Employment at Maark is based solely on a person’s merit and qualifications directly related to professional competence.

Maark does not discriminate against any employee or applicant because of race, creed, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, national origin, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, marital status, pregnancy, or any other basis protected by law. We adhere to these principles in all aspects of employment, including recruitment, hiring, training, compensation, promotion, benefits, social and recreational programs, and discipline.