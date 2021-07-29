Mobile Design Lead

Job Details

We’re looking for a mobile product designer to shape our global apps for iOS and Android.

But there’s probably some things you should know first…

We don’t use agencies - we really don’t. Not for advertising, UX, development, or media. We do everything ourselves, so we know it inside out, and are in control of every element. You could say, in fact, that we’re half agency: the half without timesheets and suits.

We’re pretty obsessive. We think about our customers a lot. A lot a lot. We answer emails from customers, we join in on social media (and I mean we, as leaders do), we think constantly about what makes great experiences, great stories and great reasons for people to join us.

We’re looking for someone who knows their way around an app store – you’ve worked on apps from an idea in a sketchbook to launch and beyond. You can reel off some good numbers, but actually, what you really, really geek out on is how real humans use technology. In, like, their real, actual, messy lives: the ones full of self-interest, love, loss, stress and tedium.

You know the tools and theories of Human Centred Design, UX and UI, but all the talk of process makes you cry inside. You know it’s the outcome that matters, not how you get there – and you just want to make great stuff. More than once you’ve genuinely snorted at a ridiculous cliché in a user persona.

You’re a natural leader, but that doesn’t mean you’ve “managed” a team. You’ll happily work with no direct reports, but your enthusiasm means awesome people follow you, and you’ll get stuff done.

You’re a grafter, but a smart grafter. You put effort where it delivers the most value: you’ll wireframe just enough to communicate what you need to a developer. If the developer isn’t available, you’ll find a work around. You’ll pull together the slides for an internal review in the 10 minutes beforehand, and even that kills a little bit of your soul.

You’ve a burning desire to turn your skills to something meaningful. You enjoy shipping products, but you’d rather not just make someone else’s stuff anymore. You want to take the lead in making something the world desperately needs.

And finally, we have to be honest. We find that people from traditional businesses often struggle here. We don’t work to backlogs, we don’t write business cases. We prioritise effectiveness and efficiency above all else. We expect accountability without process, and responsibility without functional shoulder pads. We get stuff done by knowing what’s right, and sometimes that’s hard.

What you'll do

You will own the global UI & UX across our own-brand mobile apps. Plus some other stuff, probably well outside your comfort zone

You will work with a wildly talented, diverse and passionate team to deliver your product to market in record time

Work with engineering make sure your designs come to life and work effectively in the real world

Conduct first-hand research and talk to actual humans to understand their needs, wants and context.

What you'll need

An in-depth knowledge and previous experience of mobile UI & UX design for iOS and Android

Deep seated curiosity for how people interact with technology, and creating frictionless, delightful experiences

An ability to pick up work in a fast paced environment with a willingness to learn

Entrepreneurial instincts with clear bias for action and track record of rolling up your sleeves and getting stuck in

Strong focus on collaboration and communication, leaving ego at the door to get the job done

An interest in sustainability, green energy and improving people’s lives

Why else you'll love it here

Our company culture - we won best company to work for in 2019 and our Group CEO, Greg has recorded a podcast about our culture and how we empower our people

Flexible working environment - genuine work life balance here, we are in the top 5 companies in the UK, we treat you as a human, and do our best to make work and life merge smoothly together

Relaxation - we don’t count your holidays here, we work hard, and so we know you need to play hard as well (within reason of course)

Equity Options Scheme - you own your own part of the business, share options in the whole Octopus Energy Group so we all work together towards success

Office culture - have a certain tech requirement? We’ll do our best to get it. Our offices are also stocked with fruit, breakfast, great coffee and soft drinks. Weekly on a Friday we all get together (this happens virtually too) for company updates and drinks - we call it Family Dinner

Social Events - we sponsor YeoValley’s summer festival, valleyfest, every year for our big offsite Summer party (we take our kids too) and we also aim to have 3 parties a year

Parents - get access to tax free childcare and maternity and paternity pay. We’re always looking for new ways to support parents, during lockdown we created OctoKids TV to help keep your kids occupied and entertained

Your development is important - we support and help with development including internal and external courses, learning, study support etc, all bespoke to you

SmartPension Scheme - employer 5% employee 3% and you can contribute more

Cycle to Work Scheme - to help lower your carbon footprint whilst good for your health. We also have access to the EV Salary Sacrifice Scheme - if you want to get an EV!

If this opportunity sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you.



