Senior UX Product Designer

This is a remote opportunity. 

 

What you'll do... 

  • Responsible for digital product design (user experience research, interaction design, prototypes, etc…) for website and app experiences within an agile development team.
  • Ensure design solutions are customer-focused, intuitive, and meet all brand standards.
  • Create all required deliverables to enable agile and innovative development.
  • Design for an agile product team including user research, wireframing and user flows, high fidelity interfaces, and prototypes to test your ideas.
  • Collaborate with product management, technology team, and members of the design and research teams to ensure new user experiences are produced at standards that uphold/elevate the company’s brand identity.
  • Leverage and help define user centered design processes, working both independently and collaboratively.
  • Advocate for the customer as a member of an agile product team.
  • Analyze user interface problems and user feedback and create on-brand design solutions that bridge user and business goals.
  • Apply and contribute to digital design system to work quickly, using existing design patterns to ensure new user experiences are produced at standards that elevate the company’s brand image.
  • Partner effectively with third-party providers for qualitative or quantitative research as needed.
  • Possess a solid understanding of the eCommerce team vision and the purpose of user centered design in an agile work environment.
  • Mentor Product Designers.

 

What you'll bring..

  • 5+ years previous experience as a UX Designer, Visual Designer, Information Architect, Interaction Designer or User Researcher
  • Bachelor's degree required; preferred in Design, HCI, or equivalent
  • Strong skills in Sketch, Wireframe software (Axure or similar), Remote Usability Testing/Web
  • Conferencing software services, Adobe (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc...)
  • Apple computer operating system required
  • Familiarity with HTML/CSS, InVision, Framer, and other prototyping tools
  • Master in 1, strong in 2, capable in 2 others:
  • User Research
  • Interaction Design
  • Information Architecture
  • UX Writing
  • Visual Design, Service Design, and Prototyping
  • Quantitative Research and Analysis
  • Animation
  • Strong communication skills, including the ability to present research findings and design solutions with the clear rationale behind decision making
  • Strong written communication coupled with strong organizational and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work in a highly collaborative cross-functional team environment that partners design with business stakeholders, technology, and other designers
  • Experience in defining business or functional requirements for digital initiatives
  • Familiarity with the retail industry and eCommerce a plus; familiarity with qualitative and quantitative user research methods
  • Strong problem-solving skills and detail-orientation
  • Must provide a link to portfolio (including password) on resume or provide PDF samples
Jul 29, 2021
