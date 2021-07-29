Job Details
Senior UX Product Designer
This is a remote opportunity.
What you'll do...
- Responsible for digital product design (user experience research, interaction design, prototypes, etc…) for website and app experiences within an agile development team.
- Ensure design solutions are customer-focused, intuitive, and meet all brand standards.
- Create all required deliverables to enable agile and innovative development.
- Design for an agile product team including user research, wireframing and user flows, high fidelity interfaces, and prototypes to test your ideas.
- Collaborate with product management, technology team, and members of the design and research teams to ensure new user experiences are produced at standards that uphold/elevate the company’s brand identity.
- Leverage and help define user centered design processes, working both independently and collaboratively.
- Advocate for the customer as a member of an agile product team.
- Analyze user interface problems and user feedback and create on-brand design solutions that bridge user and business goals.
- Apply and contribute to digital design system to work quickly, using existing design patterns to ensure new user experiences are produced at standards that elevate the company’s brand image.
- Partner effectively with third-party providers for qualitative or quantitative research as needed.
- Possess a solid understanding of the eCommerce team vision and the purpose of user centered design in an agile work environment.
- Mentor Product Designers.
What you'll bring...
- 5+ years previous experience as a UX Designer, Visual Designer, Information Architect, Interaction Designer or User Researcher
- Bachelor's degree required; preferred in Design, HCI, or equivalent
- Strong skills in Sketch, Wireframe software (Axure or similar), Remote Usability Testing/Web
- Conferencing software services, Adobe (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc...)
- Apple computer operating system required
- Familiarity with HTML/CSS, InVision, Framer, and other prototyping tools
- Master in 1, strong in 2, capable in 2 others:
- User Research
- Interaction Design
- Information Architecture
- UX Writing
- Visual Design, Service Design, and Prototyping
- Quantitative Research and Analysis
- Animation
- Strong communication skills, including the ability to present research findings and design solutions with the clear rationale behind decision making
- Strong written communication coupled with strong organizational and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work in a highly collaborative cross-functional team environment that partners design with business stakeholders, technology, and other designers
- Experience in defining business or functional requirements for digital initiatives
- Familiarity with the retail industry and eCommerce a plus; familiarity with qualitative and quantitative user research methods
- Strong problem-solving skills and detail-orientation
- Must provide a link to portfolio (including password) on resume or provide PDF samples