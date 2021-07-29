UI/UX Designer for Redecor

Job Details

We are currently searching for a skilled UI/UX designer to join the accomplished team of game makers. Redecor is a special mix of a lifestyle app and a game for all home design lovers. As a UI/UX designer, you’ll work as a part of the core game development team being responsible for the craftsmanship and design of new features. More specifically, in this versatile role, you’ll conceptualize, design and develop new features and creative UI assets including everything from wireframes and prototypes to final design. In doing so, you’ll anticipate the players’ needs based on player feedback and data – not to mention your own gut feeling. Thus, your main priority is to make sure that the final product delights the players and that they have a great game experience not only now, but for years to come.

As a UI/UX designer, you’ve done complete design projects either alone or in a smaller team. You’re familiar with the game - app world and you already know the best practices and design guidelines for iOS and/or Android. Besides being a through and through team player, you’re also a proactive self-starter with great attention to detail.

We hope you have:

Experience in mobile UI/UX design and the ability to translate complex designs into clear wireframes and user flows

Experience with games and/or (lifestyle) apps

An eye for great visuals

Fluency in English

Why join the team at Reworks?

You have the opportunity to take part in high-growth popular game development; Redecor was one of the few new games in the global top-grossing charts and is on its way to become top global game franchise with millions of daily players!

You can affect both your own role as well as the company, and you can have all the resources you need to succeed.

You can be a part of an accomplished game team; you’ll be working with not only experienced and passionate, but also creative and fun game-makers in a zero-to-none bureaucracy environment with no hierarchy.

The office is located in Finland – city center of Helsinki to be exact – but you can also choose to work remotely with flexible hours.

You are offered an extensive healthcare plan as well as great compensation – not to mention the upside potential working in an independent high-growth studio!

At Reworks, we build mobile games that spark creativity and are enjoyed by millions of people for years. Our game, Redecor, has already reached the top 100 grossing positions in over 100 countries and aims to become the #1 playground for home design. We’ve built an amazing, international team of 30 creative, passionate, and independent game makers, all working together to help millions of people to play with home decoration styles and have fun.

How to apply?

Send email to jarno@reworksgames.com







