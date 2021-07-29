Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Housing is among our best tools to increase wealth & wellbeing. At Home, bright minds build better housing and make it accessible to everyone. And we'd love an extraordinary product designer to join.





What we value

You are a natural collaborator and an excellent communicator.

You will work closely with cross-functional teams such as Engineering, Marketing and Sales.

You should possess extraordinary visual and user interface design skills.

While keeping a good eye for aesthetics, you are able to understand and translate highly complex issues into simple solutions.

As design always go beyond the plain user interface, you should be a fantastic writer.

Strong communication skills and ability to stay highly organized is critical.

You should be a self-starter, self-motivated, able to work independently, and perform multiple tasks under minimal supervision.

You are fluent in German.





What you'll do

Contribute to the product and design direction of Home

Build features and ship those quickly with high quality

Work closely with engineers to ensure pixel perfect implementation

Work closely with Marketing & Sales to ensure a great end-to-end customer experience





Together with our team, you’ll create the story and product that will shape the future of housing. If you know you can help build a brand and product experience that gives every customer that same simple and warm sense of home, we would love to hear from you – simply apply here or send us an email for more information.