Senior Product Designer

Summary

Housing is among our best tools to increase wealth & wellbeing. At Home, bright minds build better housing and make it accessible to everyone. And we'd love an extraordinary product designer to join.


What we value

  • You are a natural collaborator and an excellent communicator.
  • You will work closely with cross-functional teams such as Engineering, Marketing and Sales.
  • You should possess extraordinary visual and user interface design skills.
  • While keeping a good eye for aesthetics, you are able to understand and translate highly complex issues into simple solutions.
  • As design always go beyond the plain user interface, you should be a fantastic writer.
  • Strong communication skills and ability to stay highly organized is critical.
  • You should be a self-starter, self-motivated, able to work independently, and perform multiple tasks under minimal supervision.
  • You are fluent in German.


What you'll do

  • Contribute to the product and design direction of Home
  • Build features and ship those quickly with high quality
  • Work closely with engineers to ensure pixel perfect implementation
  • Work closely with Marketing & Sales to ensure a great end-to-end customer experience


Together with our team, you’ll create the story and product that will shape the future of housing. If you know you can help build a brand and product experience that gives every customer that same simple and warm sense of home, we would love to hear from you – simply apply here or send us an email for more information.

Home
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Berlin, Germany
Date posted
Jul 29, 2021
Team Members
