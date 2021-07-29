Job Details
Senior Product Designer
Summary
Housing is among our best tools to increase wealth & wellbeing. At Home, bright minds build better housing and make it accessible to everyone. And we'd love an extraordinary product designer to join.
What we value
- You are a natural collaborator and an excellent communicator.
- You will work closely with cross-functional teams such as Engineering, Marketing and Sales.
- You should possess extraordinary visual and user interface design skills.
- While keeping a good eye for aesthetics, you are able to understand and translate highly complex issues into simple solutions.
- As design always go beyond the plain user interface, you should be a fantastic writer.
- Strong communication skills and ability to stay highly organized is critical.
- You should be a self-starter, self-motivated, able to work independently, and perform multiple tasks under minimal supervision.
- You are fluent in German.
What you'll do
- Contribute to the product and design direction of Home
- Build features and ship those quickly with high quality
- Work closely with engineers to ensure pixel perfect implementation
- Work closely with Marketing & Sales to ensure a great end-to-end customer experience
Together with our team, you’ll create the story and product that will shape the future of housing. If you know you can help build a brand and product experience that gives every customer that same simple and warm sense of home, we would love to hear from you – simply apply here or send us an email for more information.