Job Details

Have you ever used an app that has an exceptionally great interaction, and found yourself tapping it over and over again? Do you obsessively work through the small details of a design until you're grinning ear to ear? If so, we want to hear from you!

We're looking for a talented UI/UX Designer, ideally local to Minneapolis. This role is contract to begin with and has the opportunity to turn into a full-time.

Your primary role will be developing awesome user interfaces for clients. You’ll be responsible for more than just pretty designs. This job will require critical thinking to understand client needs and develop strategies for functional design. You should be a fantastic designer with a great eye for design. Ideal candidates will have some experience in web and graphic design as well, as the role is heavily weighted toward UI, rather than UX.

Requirements:

A strong portfolio with a clear sense for typography, color, and visual space.

Minimum of 2 years of professional experience (unless your portfolio knocks our socks off).

Must be in a U.S. time zone (between Eastern and Pacific), and speak fluent English.

About Upstory:

We are a small UX agency based in Minneapolis with a strong focus on the end user. We try every day to create web and mobile experiences that bring a little joy to the people who use them.

You can expect a very casual work-from-home environment, and people who want to have fun doing what they love. Life's too short to push paper all day long.

To apply:

Please email jobs@upstory.co with your resume, a portfolio link and use the subject line: "I read the job description 😎". Emails without this subject line may be discarded.