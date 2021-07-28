All Jobs
Senior UX Designer

We are looking for Overjet's first UX designer!

Overjet is on a mission to transform dental care powered by AI.

Today, We have two product lines. Claims Intelligence platform helps insurance companies process claims efficiently and accurately. Dental Intelligence Platform helps dental practices proactively identify care opportunities. Both of our product lines are delivering outcomes that our customers are excited about.

This is an opportunity to define and shape the UX culture for not just one product but a company that is transforming how dental care is delivered, perceived and paid for.

Overjet
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 28, 2021
