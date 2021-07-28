Senior Graphic Designer

Job Details

Why us?

The best people should work on the most challenging problems. At exagens, we’re using cutting-edge technology, data analysis, behavioral theory and more to curate memorable individualized digital journeys. Already in use by millions of people worldwide, we’re hard at work expanding the capabilities of our products and growing our market presence. If you’re a problem solver interested in shaping the future of the financial industry and working in a collaborative environment which empowers you to own your own projects while giving you both the freedom and mentorship to grow, we’d love to meet you. Here’s your opportunity to get in early to define and own a piece of the future. We’re a rapidly growing profitable company, so there’s plenty of opportunity to learn, lead, laugh, and share in our success.

The Role:

We are a B2B2C company, so while we sell our product to banks, the ultimate end user are regular people who have bank accounts. We need someone who can make data interesting to the average North American, create visual metaphors to help tell the story, and walk the line between the more conservative style of our clients (banks) and our own role as a fintech who needs to represent innovation.

If you’re creative, proactive, have experience working in B2B and/or (fin)tech, a passion for brand strategy and want to work on products used by millions, we are looking for you and you should be looking for us.

This role is perfect for a creative graphic designer with a strong understanding of how to visually tell a story. We are looking for someone with critical visual standards, an obsessive attention to detail, and who sees every asset as a piece of a greater brand narrative. In this role, you will be a collaborative part of the decision-making process, and own the visual strategy across the whole company.

With our software at the intersection of data science and behavioral economics, it is critical that you are a pro at translating technical ideas and data into visually compelling, appealing, and comprehendible content. It is imperative that you have a strong talent for telling stories with graphics and iconography, as well as knowing how to build and evolve brand strategy.

We are looking for someone who has creative hands and a creative mind; someone who can think outside the box to elevate our entire brand and help us create a compelling visual story that resonates with prospects and clients.

At least 5 years of experience (or equivalent) in graphic design work at a B2B company, tech preferred, as well as a strong and relevant sample portfolio. Show us how you use images to tell a story (a short note tying it all together would be a big asset).

Concrete experience working with a software (or similar) brand that doesn’t have a physical product, i.e. presenting an intangible product using visual communication.

Expertise in visual identity, digital marketing and advertising design, and technical illustration.

Experience in creating and delivering professional presentation decks, iconography, and infographics, as well as interesting visuals for social media, website content and articles, email templates, and other marketing collateral.

All relevant software and technological mastery – at this level we can safely assume you know your way around Adobe Creative Cloud or similar.

A design style that can balance the tendency towards conservative style in banking (our clients) with the expectations of innovative style inherent in being a fintech start-up. You aren’t interested in just following what’s trendy, you’d rather build a brand that does its own thing, exquisitely.

A talent for illustration design and narrative-driven visual story telling.

Experienced in owning the brand of a company, responsibility for managing your own projects, and ensuring strong visual consistency across the whole business.

A proactive do-er! You aren’t afraid of getting your hands dirty and know the best way to see success is to get to know the business from the ground up.

Committed to completing tasks the right way with a high degree of quality and attention to details.

Dynamic, hands-on and driven to own our brand’s look and feel You are comfortable having a seat at the table.

Able to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Entrepreneurial in spirit: curious, creative, and out-of-the box thinker. You want to grow in your position, you’re passionate about continuous improvement.

Competitive compensation and generous stock options

Tier-1 medical, dental, and vision plan

Our office (when it reopens) in one of the oldest, coolest buildings in Montreal’s Old Port

A kitchen stocked with free drinks, snacks, fruit, wine & beer and more!

Team get-togethers, video games and spontaneous Nerf gun wars

Easy access by public transit or car, company bike rack & bike, in-house showers

A fun team environment and the ability to quickly learn & grow

A fast-paced, evolving start-up environment, with a healthy respect for work-life balance and a culture built on sharing success.

