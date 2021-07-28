Visual Designer (Contract)

Job Details

We are Mythical Games. A Venture-backed next-generation game technology company at the intersection of video games and economics led by industry veterans. Our goal is to lead the industry with the launch of exceptional video game experiences that leverage distributed ledger technology, while also providing a platform of robust tools that will allow any other game developers to do the same.

As the Visual Designer on the Marketing Team, you'll report to the Art Director, and deliver on a range of creative content for current and prospective audiences. This candidate should be an experienced, creative, and artistically talented individual with an initiative mindset.





Duties & Responsibilities:

Communicate with team members to ensure a clear and effective strategy on deliverables

Produce excellent and highly polished work in line with the creative vision

Understand brand systems and its applications in the digital and physical realm

Establish preliminary visual and motion patterns that ladder into existing systems

Collaborate with other design peers to create and maintain experiences around social channels

Produce resonant content for our community that extends from your interest in gaming

Spread the good vibes all day everyday =)





Requirements:

4+ years of experience in visual, motion, and production design

You can produce work that demonstrates a proven knowledge of typography and composition, with a high level of creativity

You work iteratively and can clearly communicate during the design process

Self-management and organization skills, ability to work independently

Strong written and verbal communication skills to effectively articulate and support your ideas

Proficient in Adobe After Effects, Cinema 4D, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Creative Suite, and Figma





Pluses:

Startup or game studio experience

Audio production and editing chops





Required Application:

A diverse portfolio showing a strong proficiency in motion/animation design





Our team values diversity and believes that it strengthens our games, products, and communities. We strongly encourage POC, folks with disabilities, those belonging to the LGBTQIA+ communities, and folks across all gender identities to apply.

We offer our team benefits such as (but not limited to) high-quality Vision, Dental, and Health Care, generous Parental Leave, and Unlimited PTO to ensure that they actually take time off without the stress of needing to accrue time.

If you need assistance around accommodations due to a disability, please reach out to accessibility@mythical.games. We’ll be with you as soon as possible; our goal is to ensure an accessible and equitable interview process for everyone.