Visual Designer

Job Details

LGND is 100% Remote

We are a remote company with folks across the United States. We don’t care where you live, so long as you’re happy and professional. We’ve had a remote culture for five years, so this isn’t a new thing for our team. If it’s new for you that’s totally fine. We offer a quarterly home office stipend to help you create your best working environment.

Your New Position

You’re a creative who specializes in simple and intuitive experiences while maintaining an extremely high standard. You love the challenge of thinking through complex problems. Most importantly, you are always hungry for feedback that grows and improves your work. Your work is your baby, but you’re not overly emotional about new ideas or radical changes. You just want to create the best end product for the client and are excited to iterate with smart people.

Examples of Work Products

Interactive Design: We design full websites ranging from single page experiences to thousands of pages. Moodboards, wireframes, and high-fidelity mockups created in Figma are all within your comfort zone.

Editorial Design: We specialize in digital stories—think New York Times explainer articles. Taking written content and data and transforming using photos, videos, and data visualizations to storytell with an emotional and rational balance

Branding: We work on all facets of brand and branding. Through a series of meetings you develop an understanding of a client brand's personality, then working through our brand book process

Design Generalist: You're comfortable with asks that are outside of your core skillset. You have a basic understanding of print design. Nothing creative is off-limits for you.

Personality

Meticulous about style. You know what looks good intuitively and will channel that into your work.

Details are important to you. In your opinion, often the best design work appears simple at first because the details are so well executed.

Confidence and independence to take ownership of your work without ego and micromanagement.

Communicate clearly and work well within a process-driven remote environment.

Hungry for improvement in your work, your skills, and for meaningful work.

Passion about design and the product you're putting out whose only constraint is time.

Experience

4+ years of experience designing websites, data visualizations, and general design work.

You have presented your work to both internal teams and often “sell” your ideas and work to clients.

You are familiar with the agency model, or at least working on multiple projects.

LGND is committed to diversity and creating an inclusive environment. LGND does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity, and sexual orientation), national origin, age, disability, or genetic information.