Graphic Designer

Job Details

Whizz HR is hiring Graphic Designers to work with an award winning digital media agency.





Graphic designers/artists design graphics for use in media products such as magazines, labels, advertising and signage. Typical activities include:

liaising with clients to determine their requirements and budget

managing client proposals from typesetting through to design, print and production

working with clients, briefing and advising them with regard to design style, format, print production and timescales

developing concepts, graphics and layouts for product illustrations, company logos and websites

determining size and arrangement of copy and illustrative material, as well as font style and size

preparing rough drafts of material based on an agreed brief

reviewing final layouts and suggesting improvements if required

liaising with external printers on a regular basis to ensure deadlines are met and material is printed to the highest quality.

Graphic designers work mainly nine-to-five, but deadlines may require working additional hours. Opportunities for graphic designers exist in cities throughout the country, although freelance designers can work from home.

Career development will more than likely require frequent job movement to widen your experience and develop your portfolio.

Write to us with your resume at hello@whizhr.com





Warm regards,

Whizz HR

9820067001

www.whizzhr.com