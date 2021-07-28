All Jobs
Job Details

Graphic Designer

Whizz HR is hiring Graphic Designers to work with an award winning digital media agency.


Graphic designers/artists design graphics for use in media products such as magazines, labels, advertising and signage. Typical activities include:

  • liaising with clients to determine their requirements and budget
  • managing client proposals from typesetting through to design, print and production
  • working with clients, briefing and advising them with regard to design style, format, print production and timescales
  • developing concepts, graphics and layouts for product illustrations, company logos and websites
  • determining size and arrangement of copy and illustrative material, as well as font style and size
  • preparing rough drafts of material based on an agreed brief
  • reviewing final layouts and suggesting improvements if required
  • liaising with external printers on a regular basis to ensure deadlines are met and material is printed to the highest quality.

Graphic designers work mainly nine-to-five, but deadlines may require working additional hours. Opportunities for graphic designers exist in cities throughout the country, although freelance designers can work from home.

Career development will more than likely require frequent job movement to widen your experience and develop your portfolio.

Write to us with your resume at hello@whizhr.com


Warm regards,

Whizz HR

9820067001

www.whizzhr.com

Whizz HR
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Mumbai
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 28, 2021
