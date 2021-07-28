Visual Designer

Job Details

TBX is seeking a multidisciplinary designer to work on a diverse collection of brand identities and digital experiences. We need someone that can take a project from concept through to completion; this includes client engagement, presenting concepts, and transforming creative briefs into stunning, purposeful design across a variety of platforms. This role is a non-entry level position.

what you’ll do

Concept and create comprehensive brand identities and/or systems.

Translate UX strategy into site IA, wireframes, and high fidelity concepts.

Design immersive and detailed digital experiences.

Work collaboratively with in-house developers to execute your design.

Create distinctive digital experiences with WordPress themes.

what you’ll have

Strong proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite (XD, AI, PSD).

Solid understanding of WordPress and WP themes.

Familiarity with best UX practices for responsive web design.

Hustle mentality.

Propensity to thrive under pressure.

Self-motivation to grow and produce wow-worthy work.

Open to critique and willing to consistently iterate ideas and designs.

Ability to balance innovative ideas with practical goals and outcomes.

Strong client communication and management skills.

A portfolio of diverse work that shows off your talent in both brand identity & websites.

Show us them design skills to pay your bills...and join our team.

it’d be sweet

Experience with motion graphics is a plus, but not required.

Know how to use a fax machine, because we don’t 😉

what you’ll get

A flexible work environment that allows for remote work.

A passionate team committed to growing TBX.

A diverse client list that will grow your work, experience, and capabilities.

Regular team outings and events to keep things real.

Kitchen stocked with tasty snacks & sips.

offer details

Salaried Position

Priority Health Healthcare + Company HSA Contributions

MacBook Pro + Adobe Creative Suite

A Generous Vacation policy (3 weeks & 2 holiday weeks) + Flex Time

Annual Fit & Tech Stipends

ready to craft with us?

We’re looking to move quickly with the right person, so if you think you’re the right fit, let’s talk. Tell us a little about yourself and send us some samples of your best work. A traditional resume isn’t our highest value, but live sites and/or portfolio links that showcase your design thinking and capabilities are key.

introduce yourself: hello@wearetbx.com