Visual Designer
TBX is seeking a multidisciplinary designer to work on a diverse collection of brand identities and digital experiences. We need someone that can take a project from concept through to completion; this includes client engagement, presenting concepts, and transforming creative briefs into stunning, purposeful design across a variety of platforms. This role is a non-entry level position.
what you’ll do
- Concept and create comprehensive brand identities and/or systems.
- Translate UX strategy into site IA, wireframes, and high fidelity concepts.
- Design immersive and detailed digital experiences.
- Work collaboratively with in-house developers to execute your design.
- Create distinctive digital experiences with WordPress themes.
what you’ll have
- Strong proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite (XD, AI, PSD).
- Solid understanding of WordPress and WP themes.
- Familiarity with best UX practices for responsive web design.
- Hustle mentality.
- Propensity to thrive under pressure.
- Self-motivation to grow and produce wow-worthy work.
- Open to critique and willing to consistently iterate ideas and designs.
- Ability to balance innovative ideas with practical goals and outcomes.
- Strong client communication and management skills.
- A portfolio of diverse work that shows off your talent in both brand identity & websites.
Show us them design skills to pay your bills...and join our team.
it’d be sweet
- Experience with motion graphics is a plus, but not required.
- Know how to use a fax machine, because we don’t 😉
what you’ll get
- A flexible work environment that allows for remote work.
- A passionate team committed to growing TBX.
- A diverse client list that will grow your work, experience, and capabilities.
- Regular team outings and events to keep things real.
- Kitchen stocked with tasty snacks & sips.
offer details
- Salaried Position
- Priority Health Healthcare + Company HSA Contributions
- MacBook Pro + Adobe Creative Suite
- A Generous Vacation policy (3 weeks & 2 holiday weeks) + Flex Time
- Annual Fit & Tech Stipends
ready to craft with us?
We’re looking to move quickly with the right person, so if you think you’re the right fit, let’s talk. Tell us a little about yourself and send us some samples of your best work. A traditional resume isn’t our highest value, but live sites and/or portfolio links that showcase your design thinking and capabilities are key.