User Experience Designer

UX (user experience) designers measure and optimise applications (usually web based) to improve ease of use (usability), and create the best user experience by exploring many different approaches to solve end-users’ problems. One way that a UX designer might do this is by conducting in-person user tests to observe behaviour. They then refine and tweak apps, software and websites to create products that people like and find easy to use.

A similar role is that of a UI (user interface) designer. However, UI designers focus more on designing the presentation and interactivity of a product. Some roles combine both UX and UI.

considering existing applications and evaluating their UX (user experience) effectiveness

considering the human-computer interaction (HCI) element of a design

using online tools, such as screen readers, to aid their research

running user testing of applications, software and websites

defining interaction models, user task flows, and UI (user interface) specifications

communicating scenarios (hypothetical users), end-to-end experiences, interaction models, and screen designs to other people working on a product

working with creative directors and visual designers to incorporate a visual or brand identity into the finished product

developing and maintaining design wireframes (basic mock-ups of applications) and specifications

