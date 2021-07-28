Job Details

Hello ewe, from all of us here at ezyVet!

Is person-centred design your buzz? Problem solving and creating intuitive solutions the kind of waters you like to swim in? How about making sure your designs land just about purrrrfect?

Well, if so, then stop chewing your cud, because we have some fresh green grass just for you!

We are a leading kiwi crafted tech company providing comprehensive practice management software solutions to veterinary businesses around the world. The ezyVet software helps our customers manage their clinics, specialist centres, hospitals and universities in innovative ways giving them more time and the tools to better care for our furry friends.

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we get a real kick out of helping them to do their best work through our software. As a Product Designer you will get to collaborate with vets and their teams to design features that will make a real difference to their day to day.

Does that sound like something you would enjoy?

Are your whiskers twitching yet?

We are passionate about providing intuitive user-friendly software and so are constantly looking at ways to improve. A big part of that is in you having your ears to the ground listening to the pain points that our customers are experiencing

To really define the problem you will engage customers via feedback request forums, one to one conversations, onsite visits and online video conversations

Design, ideate, problem solve! Be in your creative element coming up with solutions and interactive prototypes using your UI and UX skills

Develop and roll out testing with our amazing network of customers who are in our testing group, as well as some of our engineers and wider ezyVet staff. Gather feedback, listen, adapt and flesh out the solution so you are confident that the product will be of real benefit and solve the initial problem

Create a well-considered design plan and work with our Product Owners and Engineers to bring the solution to life! Figure out what success will look like and how we will know if the feature has landed as expected

As a company we are scaling up at pace which brings with it the opportunity for this role to be part of that growth in terms of providing mentoring and leadership in the design space

I reckon you must be a pretty creative cat! Do you also have these spots under your fur..?

Empathetic and able to put yourself in the customers shoes, boots, paws…

2+ years product design or similar experience, including prototyping and user testing

Sharp UX and UI claws, or skills (ideally skills)

Good understanding of the software development process

As Agile as a leap of leopards!

Clear communicator and a great listener

Thrives in a dynamic environment, keeping you on your hooves

Why ezyVet?

With a little kiwi ingenuity and a lot of passion, ezyVet came into existence. A cloud-based, practice management system disrupting the global veterinary industry. ezyVet, powered by IDEXX, has over 200 employees sitting within the IDEXX family of 9k+. We have offices in London, Dallas, and Auckland servicing an exponentially increasing customer base in over 18 countries. There’s no better time than now to join the ezyVet journey!

Just in case you need an extra carrot:

Join a fun and supportive team

Brand new custom built office in the centrally located Freemans Bay

Free lunches 3x a week (food truck Fridays!)

Onsite gym & rooftop bar

Never work on your birthday again! With our birthday leave policy

Fresh fruit and barista standard coffee

Animal friendly office – woof woof!

It’s pretty exhilarating up here in the cloud, but it would be even better if you joined the flock!

If you want improve the lives of vets, their teams, pet parents and last but not least, the health of animals worldwide, then spread your wings, take flight, and hit apply. We’d love to hear from you.



