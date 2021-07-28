Job Details

Harley & Co. is an award-winning, internationally recognized creative and entertainment studio that specializes in media properties, experiences, identity design and narrative content. We work at the crossroads of 360° campaigns, content creation, physical installations and property owned media. We are looking for a Design Director to join our Creative team.

The Design Director should be a deeply knowledgeable design leader and practitioner who is ready to set the conceptual tone for design projects, push the limits of our visual approach and maintain a high level of quality and polish Harley & Co. is known for. As the leader of the design team, the Design Director must work cross functionally with strategic and production teams while being able to collaborate with the Creative Director to create work that visually sets us apart from the pack. This role will also have a component of concepting required in addition to leading the design direction of the company. We want someone who can work both independently, and in a team, to come up with a wide range of concepts and executions for each project ranging from branding, logo design, environmental design, digital, film, photography and CGI.

We look for innovative contributors who keep abreast of current trends so that their ideas not only work, but are culture changing. Smart, craftsmanship, intellectual curiosity, and ownership are all qualities that will lead to success in this role.

We are looking for someone curious who is always looking for a new technology and opportunity to push the design status quo based on our client roster. We want to see smart, brand-building ideas and executions that are extraordinary and memorable - multidisciplinary experience preferred.

This is a remote role and we’re open to applicants based anywhere in the US. The company currently operates on a remote basis with all employees and has a centrally located headquarters in New York City.

What We Value

Compassion: Empathy for the people our work supports and our colleagues

Curiosity: A continuous ambition to learn and apply new knowledge/techniques cross platforms

Adaptability: Ability to wear multiple hats and working outside of your comfort zone

Composure & Poise: A level-minded demeanor through client feedback and fast working conditions

What You Bring

10 years of experience in an ad agency or creative environment, in a similar role with 5+ years of leading a design team.

Experience developing creative and design solutions for layered 360 campaigns across all touchpoints. Must have a design POV coupled with a proactive initiative to explore unique design solutions.

Be seasoned at design standards and management with respect to the creative process.

Ability to lead design teams and foster a safe, collaborative space for emerging designers. Experience managing a team remotely and plus.

Ability to manage and oversee multiple design workstreams and campaigns, ensuring they are delivered with high quality and on time.

Work closely with the strategic team to translate complex ideas into design solutions that inspire and drive the mission of our clients forward.

A portfolio of work featuring examples across disciplines (bonus points for 3D/CGI)

Strong graphic design skills; illustrations, logos, layouts, and photos.

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, with a knack for conceptual creativity and strong aesthetic judgement.

Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate and present design concepts to clients at a high level.

Strong attention to detail and ability to problem-solve.

Proactive personality that is comfortable working independently and managing their own time.

Demonstrated experience presenting ideas in a clear and focused way that builds consensus within the team.

Working with the Head of Production to continue to push and refine our process-oriented focus with demonstrated success implementing process improvements.

Ability to work and communicate effectively with all members of the team.

Proven experience inspiring a small team consisting of creatives, stategists and production.

Authorized to work in the United States.

Please submit a resume, cover letter and portfolio to hr@harleyandcompany.com

No phone calls or agencies please. Due to the volume of resumes received, we are unable to respond to all applicants. Only those selected for further consideration will be contacted.

Harley & Co. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To learn more about us, please visit our website at: www.harleyandcompany.com



