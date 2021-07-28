Job Details

Job description:

Pro Sound Effects® (PSE) is seeking a Visual Designer to lead the design of our marketing assets and web experience. You will work with our Marketing Manager to create brand communication designs that support marketing and sales campaigns across our web channels.

The ideal candidate is thoughtful, passionate, and excited to be part of a small but growing team. If you are a digital design generalist interested in graphic design, brand design, web design, and landing page UX/UI design, we want you! As our first design-focused employee, there is much opportunity for your growth in a position that could evolve to a Creative Director role.

Based in Brooklyn since 2004, PSE develops word-class sound effects libraries and software for creators, companies, schools and nonprofits. Award-winning freelancers and organizations in film and television, video games, virtual reality, and advertising rely on PSE libraries and software every day to fuel creativity, finish projects faster, and deliver their best sound always.

Check us out:

Why Pro Sound Effects?

Our mission is to empower all creators to quickly find and use the right sounds for any creation. Media creation is exploding, the demand for high quality sound is the highest it has ever been, and the opportunities are limitless. We are 17 years old but remain lean, agile and flexible. We are an independent, self-funded and self-sufficient team who are also musicians, sound artists and creators ourselves. We support one another as a team, and strive toward ambitious but attainable goals, while maintaining a healthy and flexible work-life balance that fosters personal and professional happiness.

Specific responsibilities include:

Creating brand communication designs to support marketing campaigns on owned and paid channels including website, email, social media, blog, video, and pitch decks

Designing artwork, logos, and imagery for new product launches

Editing photos for marketing assets and campaigns

Designing and creating landing pages with drag-and-drop tools (Hubspot)

Creative direction and storyboarding for short-form video pieces

Helping to develop, unify, and evolve our brand identity across the customer journey

Consulting with team on campaign assets and design strategy

Cultivating helpful design guides and visual asset library

Please apply if you identify with the following:

Remote work is possible. NYC area is a plus.

Experience with Figma and Adobe Creative Suite

Basic web development knowledge (HTML/CSS/Javascript) for implementation is a plus

Talented communicator, comfortable in any medium (video, phone, email, chat, in-person, 1:1, team)

Proven ability to manage and meet deadlines

Experience and comfort with modern team collaboration software, particularly Google Workspace and Slack (ClickUp is a plus)

Genuine interest in sound, film, or video games (audio technology and/or music production background a plus)

Interest in working with a small, evolved and open-minded team

Commitment:

Full-time

Start date: ASAP

Compensation & Benefits:

$70-100k depending on qualification

Opportunities for bonus

Remote/WFH is possible

Unlimited PTO

Health benefits

401(k)

Pro Sound Effects is an Equal Opportunity Employer

How to apply:

If this sounds like you, please send an email with the following assets to andrew@prosoundeffects.com

Resume and thoughtful cover letter

Link to your portfolio including recent work

Include your answer to this prompt: What is one company/brand whose design you really love?

Subject line: VISUAL DESIGNER

No phone calls, please 🙂

We look forward to hearing from you!