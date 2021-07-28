Product UI/UX Designer (m/f)

Job Details

With more than 1,600 clients and a team that has grown from 3 to over 60 employees in less than three years, we are constantly recruiting. Honored with the Swiss Real Estate Award 2018, our goal is to be the number one real estate agency in Switzerland in 2022. Join our adventure and become part of the Neho success story!

In the context of a fast-growing development team, we are looking for an experienced UI/UX designer to take over the design journey of some of our products. You will work alongside designers, software developers, product managers & data analysts to support our teams in solving their daily challenges.

For this position we need a person with prominent experience within User Interface Design, with an emphasis on micro-animations & prototyping:

Design world-class UI for our products

Ideate, hypothesize and rapidly test solutions to validate customer understanding

Monitor user behavior through various digital intelligence, analytics systems and help to optimize the client experience

Conduct studies, analyses and user tests

Work closely with Product, Engineering, Data & Marketing to identify and deliver key product experiences, while balancing continuous improvement of existing product

Mentor junior product designers and improve internal processes





What we offer you

Fast growing, market-leading Swiss proptech start-up, with highly motivated and ambitious colleagues

Challenging tasks in developing our ambitious platform with multiple design challenges for various personas

Pioneering work in the future of real-estate transactions

Modern IT infrastructure, choice of hardware and operating system

High autonomy, flexible working hours with home office

A strong involvement and the possibility to contribute with your ideas to the whole company

Flat hierarchies, quick decision making and an inspiring work atmosphere

Team events, Ping-Pong, darts, afterworks, etc.





What we expect from you

3 to 5 years experience in the field of UI/UX Product Design

Fluent in English, and French or German

Wireframing and high-fidelity prototyping skills (proficiency in using Figma or any other product design tool)

Ability to express ideas visually through mockups, mid-fidelity prototypes, sketching or other methods of choice

The ability to take ownership of our design processes and work as a self-directed member of the product team

Detail-oriented & critical thinker

Understanding of the balance between UX and UI / visual design

Feeling comfortable in planning, preparing and facilitating workshops not only internally but also with clients & users





Bonus points

Experience in working remotely in decentralized teams

Frontend development experience or basic knowledge of a programming language (HTML, CSS)

Previous real-estate or fintech projects





How do you apply

If you would like to grow together with us, we would be delighted to hear more about you! Please send us your CV and show us your projects that you are proud of. We expect a solid portfolio including case studies demonstrating ability to build UIs based on business goals (including animations & prototypes ideally).