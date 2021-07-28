UX / UI Designer

Job Details

About Us

We (Swific Technology Pvt. Ltd.) are a young & dynamic start-up, backed up by top Angel Investors in the country. We are an emerging software product company with a lean team, doing some high-quality work. We are still running in stealth mode hence you won't find much information about us. However, we are very well funded and growing fast. We follow standard 5 days a week culture and our leave policy is straightforward, when you need it just speak to your team.

Our product, Register Book is a simple, effective and user-friendly solution for small businesses, and individuals who want the ease of creating tabular notes/documents on their phone and in their preferred language. We currently support Hindi, Gujrati, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, or English.

Why should you join us?

Professional Growth - We are growing rapidly and so will your opportunities for career growth. A chance to have a big impact in hypergrowth setup.

- We are growing rapidly and so will your opportunities for career growth. A chance to have a big impact in hypergrowth setup. Passion - Opportunity to work with colleagues with a new and innovative way of thinking, positive energy and excitement.

- Opportunity to work with colleagues with a new and innovative way of thinking, positive energy and excitement. Job variety - Working with us you will never be bored of a dull, boring routine as every day would bring new challenges and opportunities.

- Working with us you will never be bored of a dull, boring routine as every day would bring new challenges and opportunities. Our Culture - We value diversity and hire to enrich our teams with new ideas and perspectives. We are an equal opportunity employer and don’t discriminate based on religion, caste, colour or gender. We offer a flat and transparent work culture where you are encouraged to communicate openly and share opinions irrespective of your role or designation.

- We value diversity and hire to enrich our teams with new ideas and perspectives. We are an equal opportunity employer and don’t discriminate based on religion, caste, colour or gender. We offer a flat and transparent work culture where you are encouraged to communicate openly and share opinions irrespective of your role or designation. Remote Work - We promote remote work and you would be free to work from anywhere you want.

- We promote remote work and you would be free to work from anywhere you want. Compensation - We offer a competitive salary. Most importantly, an opportunity to build something impactful.













Responsibilities:

Work closely with the product team to identify research questions.

Plan and conduct interviews, user surveys, card sorting, and usability tests to understand user needs and find relevant solutions

Help define and refine user personas.

Present and communicate insights in order to help shape long-term product strategy.

Create use cases and flow diagrams, and define information hierarchies.

Write compelling, user-friendly copy that guides the user and embodies the voice of the brand.

Design and prototype elegant interactive solutions.

Work within brand guidelines to create layouts that reinforce a brand's style or voice through its visual touch points.

Collaborate with front-end developers to translate design appropriately.

Provide support by participating in creative decision-making.





Requirements:

Understanding of interaction design principles.

A user-centric mindset.

Attention to detail.

Creative & analytical problem-solving approach, articulative, and rational.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, hyper-collaborative work environment with grace. And someone who wants to make great products.

3 to 4 years of experience as a UI-UX Designer or a similar role.

Bachelor's, associate's, or relevant program degree in design or art-related field.

Portfolio of high-quality work and project samples.

Mastery of foundational design concepts and visual principles, especially for the digital world.

Up-to-date knowledge of design/CAD software like Adobe XD, InVision, Sketch/Illustrator/Affinity, Photoshop, Figma, etc.



