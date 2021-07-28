Senior graphic designer / design lead

Job Details

About us

We build emotionally intelligent content for brands that advance human health and wellbeing.

We work with clients who use science to solve existential threats to humans, animals and the planet. The trouble is we live in a world that is post-truth and easily reject science. Our mission is to build brands that can thrive in this environment.

We're looking for a smart, entrepreneurial, problem solver to join the team.

This role will start as a contract and move to a permanent position for the right person, but we're open to ideas and working styles.

What success looks like

Set the bar for design

We have talented creatives working for us of all stripes and we believe that they all bring interesting perspectives and skills but we are looking now for someone to set the creative bar for all design work.

You will need to use your design skills to inspire and your leadership skills to bring people along the journey.

The work is 50/50 documents and digital, you'll need to be as comfortable in a PowerPoint presentation as you are with an IG story. Some days we'll be deep in preparing briefing documents for world leaders and investor pitch decks and other days we'll be building branding assets and ads. Your design sense should work across all but we appreciate you might be stronger in one or another.

You will also need to get your hands dirty, we're a small team so sometimes you just gotta dive in and get stuff done.

Work across timezones

You could be based anywhere but you'll be working with colleagues around the world. If you can work well with Asian time zones this is good, European time zone is great because you can work with Asia and the US, and we could make US timezones work if you're flexible.

We operate in English, but love multi-linguals.

Grow the team

Bonus points if you have management experience. Our clients operate across multiple timezones and as we grow we will see this continue. We hope to operate as a 24 x 7 team and to do this with everyone working sane hours you will need to grow a borderless team.

You'll need to look at the workload and work with the management team to advise on what resources we should be adding and when so that people have healthy well rounded lives.

You should also be willing and have the patience to train people. Aside from core team members, from time to time we will add people from disadvantaged groups so they can learn and access opportunities they wouldn't otherwise get. We accept the inefficiency of this sometimes because it's worthwhile.

Important