“Working at Mission Minded you can expect to work with a group of creative, caring individuals who will push you to not only do great work, but also be a more strategic, compassionate thinker in the process.”

—2-year Mission Minded employee

Overview

Mission Minded, a branding firm that works exclusively with nonprofits, foundations and independent schools, seeks a dynamic Art Director to work with us on behalf of our outstanding clients.

Our vision is that no good cause should suffer from bad communication. The way we work toward that goal is to craft some of the most magnetic nonprofit brands around. We teach clients why brand matters and how it can amplify the work they do. Because these are organizations with limited resources, we make sure that our brand work is clear, cogent, and actionable. It has to ring true without the benefit of big marketing budgets.

Because we’ve been around for nearly 20 years, we’ve developed a very strong reputation in the nonprofit community. Much of our business comes through referrals from previous clients. We’re proud of that. So we set high standards for our work, and we’re very committed to excellent customer service. So our team has to be, in a word, extraordinary.

We’re deeply committed to creating an inclusive environment where diverse voices participate in all aspects of our company, and we have been actively working on overall DEI internal practices for several years. This demands that all individuals feel respected and are treated fairly, and that different viewpoints, opinions, thoughts, and ideas are encouraged and embraced. We are committed to dismantling systems of racism and sexism and consider diversity comprehensively, including race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, ability and disability, age, and other factors that shape creative perspective and professional experience.

You will work in teams with the Creative Director, Manager–Education Creative, Manager–Web Development & Design, Brand Strategists, and other Designers as needed. Responsibilities will focus on design of a range of brand expression, presentation and facilitation, project management, and production. You will also spend a portion of time supporting Mission Minded marketing and business development through creation of digital assets, portfolio case studies, presentation decks, and publication design.

Although Mission Minded is a for-profit company, our clients work with limited budgets and often within constrained resources; our compensation reflects that reality. The salary range for this position is $68,000-$80,000 depending on experience. We offer additional non-salary benefits (such as healthcare, professional development funds, retirement plan) that contribute another 20-25% above this. And there is qualitative compensation in supporting the work our clients are doing to make the world a better place.

Please contact us about this opportunity if you are a talented, creative individual who thinks strategically, enjoys collaboration, is passionate about great customer service, possesses nearly maniacal attention to detail, and has experience in and/or interest in the nonprofit and education sectors.

This is a full-time, home-based position. You will work from your own office and occasional travel may be required. You use your own office technology including an Apple computer (we’ll provide if necessary), software, and phone.

Responsibilities

Design creative solutions that transform brand strategy into visual design deliverables including logo design, visual identity systems, print and publication design, digital communications, website visual design, and all forms of brand expression

Guide clients from concept through completion of visual design

Present visual design, facilitate design conversations, and synthesize into actionable, strategic feedback

Lead client brainstorming meetings

Work with established design methodologies while also being flexible and adaptive when customizing processes are necessary

Participate in design project planning

Manage project timelines, schedule meetings, and facilitate workflow as needed

Co-write, or contribute to, creative briefs

Collaborate with strategy team in development of design deliverables

Produce or supervise production of visual design deliverables

Support Mission Minded marketing and communications through creation of digital assets, portfolio case studies, and publication design

Attend virtual weekly staff meetings

Requirements

Experience

7+ years of professional experience in graphic design and branding

2+ years of art direction experience, including leading other designers, photographers, or illustrators

Experience working with a creative organization

Website visual design experience preferred

Experience in the nonprofit sector – as staff, board or volunteer – is a plus

Creativity

Inspired creative thinking with a passion for branding and visual communication

Understanding of brand strategy and ability to distill it into creative concepts and visual ideas

Superb design aesthetic and skill in applying color theory, typography, and composition demonstrated through relevant professional portfolio

Interpersonal

Strong verbal and visual presentation skills, as well as an articulate point of view about design

Ability to enthusiastically incorporate feedback and receive/provide direction well

Strong team player with excellent interpersonal communication skills

Extreme enthusiasm for customer service

Follow Through

Exceptional production skills necessary to execute or supervise design through to completion

Precise attention to detail

Highly organized with a strong sense of urgency and an ability to effectively prioritize

Strong aptitude in anticipating and managing production processes and timelines

Technical Expertise

Expert use of design software used in the design process, including InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop.

Adept use of Acrobat, Keynote, PowerPoint, Word

Knowledge of Sketch, InVision preferred

Apple Macintosh platform essential

Must be able to work independently from your own home-based office

Contact

If this sounds like you, we’d welcome your cover letter/email, resume, and link to a portfolio of your recent work. Please include how you see brand strategy informing your approach to design that impacts the greater good, and send it to Rod Lemaire, Partner & Creative Director, at design@mission-minded.com with the subject line ART DIRECTOR. No phone calls, please.



