Senior Designer, Brand & Campaigns

Job Details

Why You Should Join the Creative Team?

The marketing team is special — a collection of powerful misfits, passionate doers, creative strategists and insatiable dreamers. We’re looking for people nothing like us to make our diverse group more diverse and broaden our collective thought.

Our customers aren’t simply special. To us, they are our lifeblood. They are entrepreneurs. Parents. Providers. They put their livelihood on the line every day to make their dreams come true. Our customers are inspired and inspiring. We have helped over 65,000 of them grow and yet we have millions more people to serve and work to do to get there.

We are seeking an exceptional Senior Designer/Art Director to join our rapidly growing creative team. This individual will be responsible for developing smart, beautiful, innovative design across a range of applications in close collaboration with Design Leads and the Creative Director. The Senior Designer/Art Director should be a creative problem solver with a critical eye for design, and be skilled at translating concepts into visual directions. Our ideal candidate has a sophisticated understanding of both brand consistency and flexibility.

How You'll Make a Difference

Great design makes your heart sing. You are equally excited about refining the tiniest of details and contributing to big, impactful ideas. You’re able to move fast while still remaining thoughtful about the design you create. You hold yourself to a high standard of execution. Most importantly, you bring your authentic self and unique design POV to work every day.

Bring passion and enthusiasm for brand and design

Demonstrate expertise with typography, color, photography, hierarchy and composition

Clearly articulate conceptual ideas, design rationale and design details

Work on a highly collaborative team of designers and writers in fast-paced environment

Remain organized and efficient with time while working on multiple projects, consistently meeting deadlines

Stay on top of industry trends and frequently share creative inspiration with the team

Who You Are

6+ years experience working at advertising agencies, design studios and/or in-house teams

Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite

Experience applying brand identities consistently and have helped develop campaigns

Bachelor's degree in graphic design or equivalent.

An online portfolio or samples of work demonstrating visual branding

Expertise in Figma and Google Workspace (nice to have)

Digital experience a plus (nice to have)

Get to know Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a world-leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 265,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com.

Klaviyo does not tolerate and prohibits discrimination, harassment or retaliation of or against job applicants, contractors, interns, volunteers or employees by another employee, supervisor, vendor, customer or any third party.