Product Designer
Titan is a world-class investment firm inside a mobile app, managing over $500 million in assets for 30,000+ clients. Our mission is to build the first premium investment manager for everyone. If Robinhood is the mass market solution, consider us the Apple of our category.
We recently raised a $58M Series B round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, bringing our total funding to $75M.
Loved by our clients, Titan won the Best Investment Advisor award from U.S. News in 2020 and the Best Advisor award at the 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, has ranked #1 out of 60+ advisors 5x in a row, and was featured by Apple in 2020.
Our investors (some of Silicon Valley's best) have told us we're one of the fastest growing consumer fintech businesses in this category ever.
About the role
We are currently hiring for Titan's third Product Designer.
As a Product Designer (and an early employee) at Titan, you will have the breadth and depth to shape, collaborate, and contribute to an ever-growing suite of financial products in partnership with a world-class team.
User experience and design are essential to achieving our mission of providing the best investing experience of our generation. We pride ourselves in challenging the status quo and are working hard to reimagine the landscape of investing for everyday people.
What you will be doing
- Working in a growing team to iteratively improve UX across our core products
- Opportunity to take new features from ideation > prototypes > user testing > production
- Collaborate cross-functionally with a tight-knit group of product and engineering peers
- Execute on the product roadmap and help define product strategy
- Design simple, high-quality experiences for mobile and web that deliver delight to users
- Continually driving Titan and our users toward a best-in-class experience
What we look for in you
- 5+ years of professional Product Design experience
- Bachelor's degree in a related field
- Experience designing consumer-facing experiences for web and mobile
- Exceptional skills in visual design, design thinking, and written communication
- Strong portfolio and/or case studies that showcase high-quality work on high-impact projects
- Experience working in a collaborative environment with engineers, user researchers, and product teams
- Fluency in Figma and other notable prototyping tools
- Open-minded, collaborative, and low ego
Nice to have
- Experience working in a fast-moving, high-growth company and/or experience working in consumer fintech
- Experience leading or overseeing a small team of designers
- Passionate about the future of finance/fintech
- Specific visual design skills in branding and illustrations
- An avid user of Titan
Perks & Benefits
- Work with a passionate, diverse, smart team on a product that helps tens of thousands of people
- Backed by top-tier VCs (Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Sound Ventures, Scribble VC, Y Combinator, BoxGroup, and others)
- Competitive compensation package (including equity component)
- Medical and dental insurance
- 401(k) plan with employer match
- Currently remote-hybrid environment; NYC presence preferred but not mandatory
- Work-from-home stipend to optimize your set-up