Job Details

Titan is a world-class investment firm inside a mobile app, managing over $500 million in assets for 30,000+ clients. Our mission is to build the first premium investment manager for everyone. If Robinhood is the mass market solution, consider us the Apple of our category.

We recently raised a $58M Series B round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, bringing our total funding to $75M.

Loved by our clients, Titan won the Best Investment Advisor award from U.S. News in 2020 and the Best Advisor award at the 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, has ranked #1 out of 60+ advisors 5x in a row, and was featured by Apple in 2020.

Our investors (some of Silicon Valley's best) have told us we're one of the fastest growing consumer fintech businesses in this category ever.

About the role

We are currently hiring for Titan's third Product Designer.

As a Product Designer (and an early employee) at Titan, you will have the breadth and depth to shape, collaborate, and contribute to an ever-growing suite of financial products in partnership with a world-class team.

User experience and design are essential to achieving our mission of providing the best investing experience of our generation. We pride ourselves in challenging the status quo and are working hard to reimagine the landscape of investing for everyday people.

What you will be doing

Working in a growing team to iteratively improve UX across our core products

Opportunity to take new features from ideation > prototypes > user testing > production

Collaborate cross-functionally with a tight-knit group of product and engineering peers

Execute on the product roadmap and help define product strategy

Design simple, high-quality experiences for mobile and web that deliver delight to users

Continually driving Titan and our users toward a best-in-class experience

What we look for in you

5+ years of professional Product Design experience

Bachelor's degree in a related field

Experience designing consumer-facing experiences for web and mobile

Exceptional skills in visual design, design thinking, and written communication

Strong portfolio and/or case studies that showcase high-quality work on high-impact projects

Experience working in a collaborative environment with engineers, user researchers, and product teams

Fluency in Figma and other notable prototyping tools

Open-minded, collaborative, and low ego

Nice to have

Experience working in a fast-moving, high-growth company and/or experience working in consumer fintech

Experience leading or overseeing a small team of designers

Passionate about the future of finance/fintech

Specific visual design skills in branding and illustrations

An avid user of Titan

Perks & Benefits