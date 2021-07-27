Senior Communications & Visual Designer

Job Details

Why we started Curtsy:

Curtsy was started by four high school friends who wanted an easier and more sustainable way to sell and shop for fashion. Despite our 10x growth over the last year, we're still a small team of 15 people.

We noticed that existing fashion resale apps were hard to use, filled with spam, and dominated by businesses — not real people. Curtsy is a sustainable alternative to fast fashion that helps women simplify their lives, switch up their style, and earn extra cash. We're focused on Gen Z which is the most underserved demographic within the resale category.

We’ve doubled our business in the last few months and just recently broke the top 20 apps list for the shopping category in the App Store. We have hundreds of thousands of monthly active users, strong customer loyalty, and have grown 30% monthly for the last year.

We’re a Y Combinator company (S19) and recently closed our Series A led by Index Ventures with participation from CRV, Kevin Durant, and other top-tier angel investors.

What you'll do:

Own our visual brand and marketing design efforts.

Collaborate with marketing and product to produce campaigns and graphics that support our growth efforts across the app, our social media, email, packaging, print, and other engagement channels.

Contribute to our evolving brand identity and visual guidelines across product and marketing.

Delight customers through visual storytelling.

Requirements:

5+ years full-time experience as a visual or communications designer

Well versed in Figma, Sketch, or Adobe tools

Knowledgeable on design best practices

Excellent communication and writing skills

Nice-to-haves: passion in C2C / fashion space, strong organizational skills, self-starter, interest in startups

Benefits:

Tremendous equity upside from joining our early team in a leadership role.

Competitive base pay.

Unlimited PTO and a culture of working hard but actually taking time off.

Extremely flexible work life, based in San Francisco when you want to come into the office.

Non-elective 401K contributions.



