THE ROLE

At closerlook inc., a Senior Designer is instrumental in establishing the creative foundation of individual projects from concept through execution. The Senior Designer is responsible for consistently delivering exceptional UI and visual design under the direction of the Creative Director. A Senior Designer is responsible for capturing, synthesizing, and implementing feedback from senior members of the Creative Group. This person in this role will lead the way in translating conceptual direction into tangible design solutions. The Senior Designer must be comfortable operating autonomously when necessary, has a sense of ownership over the work, is self-motivated, and strives for design excellence.

As a member of the Creative Group, a Senior Designer is a consummate team player–providing support where necessary and thriving in a collaborative environment. This person is an active participant and strong presenter in project critiques. At times, the role acts as a facilitator for group reviews. With a strong attention to detail and passion for design, a Senior Designer is a systems-level thinker and problem solver excited by the opportunity to push the boundaries of constraints.

The Opportunity

Leads the creative development and execution of individual projects — both interactive and print design — in close collaboration with Writers and Production Designers under the guidance of the Creative Director

Participates in internal group reviews, strategy discussions and client presentations

Clearly articulates design decisions that are backed up with strategic supporting evidence, insight, and rationale

Communicates with various vendors to coordinate the execution of print and digital deliverables

Works collaboratively with interactive developers and motion media team in the creation of interactive projects like email campaigns, websites, user interfaces, mobile apps, and videos

Responsible for the development of client-facing presentation documents

Plays a critical role in advancing closerlook’s success as a creative and strategic partner to the clients we serve

Project types include websites, mobile apps, email campaigns, videos, presentations, and some print work

The Team

The Creative Group at closerlook believes in close collaboration with one another and strong cross-functional partnership with other teams at the agency. We are a nimble group of creative problem solvers, excited by solving creative challenges in order to help our customers meet their marketing objectives and goals. The team is exceptionally passionate, thoughtful, and steadfast in our approach to communicate ideas clearly — all informed by strategic insight and aligning to best practices.

The Skill Set

College or university degree in visual communication/graphic design

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as a graphic designer (agency experienced preferred; marketing background a plus)

Online portfolio with a heavy emphasis on interactive work—responsive web design samples, interface design and campaign-focused projects

Strong presentation skills to both internal and external clients

HTML/CSS/javascript coding experience is a plus

Expert-level proficiency with Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office Suite

Proficiency with UI tools like Sketch and InVision for both low- and high-fidelity design comps and prototypes

Proficiency with Mac and PC platforms





ABOUT CLOSERLOOK, INC.

closerlook is a new type of strategic lead agency that brings a smarter, insight-driven approach to pharma marketing. We think as marketers, work like a tech company and perform like a strategic partner. We create better and more connected customer experiences because of the way we blend creative and technology, brand strategy and multichannel execution, data and storytelling. We do this all in the service of marketing that makes a difference.

EQUITY FOR ALL: AT THE HEART OF WHAT MATTERS

At closerlook, equity for all is a core value that’s at the heart of what matters. We believe in building a diverse and inclusive culture across race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, mental health, and physical ability. We celebrate our differences and champion diverse thinking to drive innovation — in a safe environment so everyone can be their authentic selves. By valuing and promoting our different backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences as strengths, we are positioned to best serve patients, healthcare professionals, and the communities around us.