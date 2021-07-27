Job Details

We are looking for a talented individual to join and grow with our very tight family here at Tree House with the position of Graphic Designer. This is an excellent opportunity for a creative innovator who is motivated by a widely known, ever-evolving brand and producing great work for release. The Graphic Designer will be responsible for creating captivating designs and graphic formatting for a variety of needs across our media channels. This person will execute on the images of the Tree House brand. This opportunity promises an invigorating and exciting environment where good work is done so we always look for flexibility and a sense of humor in addition to other valuable traits like intent, hard work, and good communication skills.





This is for a direct position with Tree House, we are open to part-time or full-time employment but not freelance or contractor at this time.





It’s a great time to join the team to be a part of our growth to come. We are expanding and we continue to build on this creative, eclectic endeavor in our new, state-of-the-art facilities and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful for what’s ahead. The position is FULL-TIME and will be based in Charlton, MA or remote for the right individual.





As our Graphic Designer, you will be responsible for the following:

A solid understanding of pre-press techniques, including screen printing, to create hi-res, output ready files across a variety of mediums.

Develop conceptual design solutions from inception to delivery

Create portfolio-worthy work that upholds the design standards of the team

Collaborate with the management team to drive the design of campaigns to promote new and current beverage releases

Ensure all beverage release design materials have a unique voice, stand out in the marketplace and have a consistent look and feel

Assist with the creation of product packaging and other small format mediums

Bring innovative ideas to the table that help direct the future of the brand

Produce proofs for feedback from management and adjust work accordingly

Work with outside vendors to coordinate sending and approving artwork

Continue to visually evolve the brand as the brand continues to evolve and grow

Help set, evolve, and maintain our brand book and toolkits

Other duties, responsibilities and activities related to our creative process and external messaging as needed





Applicant Requirements:

1-3 years in a professional Graphic Design role

A unique individual voice while being able to represent the brand with consistency and integrity

You are self-motivated and able to work autonomously, with a focused and hard working attitude

A quick learner who is able to work with minimal or no supervision

Ability to multitask and work coolly and professionally in time sensitive situations

Must have good communication skills with the ability to both receive feedback and offer ideas

You are not afraid to speak your mind

Ability to troubleshoot issues and/or pivot plans quickly in order to coordinate corrective actions needed

Meticulous attention to detail

Must have a strong portfolio of creative work that demonstrates design talent.

Must have an understanding of pre-press techniques and can create hi-res, output ready files across a variety of mediums

Must be well versed in design platforms including Mac OSX and Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop)

Flexible schedule and a willingness to work nights and weekends as needed to ensure design and product delivery

Art and Design education a plus





Benefits and Perks

If Full Time

Health Insurance covered in full by Tree House effective the 1st of the month following your start date

Dental Insurance covered in full by Tree House (for single employee coverage) effective the 1st of the month following your start date

401K + 50% Employer Match up to 6% of participant’s contribution, eligible after 60 days of employment

Generous PTO including vacation, personal, sick, and paid holidays

Merch and Beer credits and then some

Annual Wellness reimbursement

Consistent reviews to assess progress and your own personal happiness

Options to participate in killer team/company sponsored events

Culture! You will work in an environment of driven & intelligent people who have a good time and are constantly striving to improve

At Tree House, we work as a team and we work very hard. . . with purpose and intent. We do not cut corners and we do not take the easy route. We encourage dissent, critical thinking, and an ongoing desire to improve. Our goal is to make the best beverages in the world and serve it in the most friendly and memorable environment possible - that is our obsession, and that is what drives us to do what we do.

If Part Time

Merch and Beer credits and then some

Annual Wellness reimbursement

Consistent reviews to assess progress and your own personal happiness

Options to participate in killer team/company sponsored events

Culture! You will work in an environment of driven & intelligent people who have a good time and are constantly striving to improve





Thanks for reading! To be considered, follow the link to apply and include your resume, cover letter, and references within your cover | No phone calls.

We are committed to creating a diverse and welcoming workplace that includes partners with diverse backgrounds and experiences. People of color, women, LGBTQIA+, veterans and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.







