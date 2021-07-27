Job Details

Playful Software is on a mission to make it fun for non-technical users to create their own sites and apps. Whether it’s an interactive meme to post to social media, a private app to connect directly with family or friends, or a community-developed app to bring people together, we want to help you have fun making it. At Playful Software, we see a great opportunity to build a new class of creative tools that will enable a vibrant creative community to create rich expressions that include video, animation, and interactivity.

As a Senior Product Designer at Playful Software, you will play a pivotal role in building out initial prototypes and setting the stage for product development. As a design leader, you’ll have the opportunity to work directly with an experienced team to build a product from the ground up.

Job description:

Design a UX that appeals to both technical and non-technical audiences

Work iteratively on initial concepts, prototypes, and detailed designs

Translate brand values into an elegant product experience

Validate design concepts with end-users

Develop and refine user-centered design processes and best practices

Make broad contributions to marketing design including brand ideation, website creation, promotional collateral, etc

Requirements

This job might be for you if you have...

Experience building UX for productivity or creative tools

Strong conceptual understanding of design choices in creative tools such as game design tools, video effects/motion graphics editors, no-code tools

Experience working directly with engineers, fast iteration

A deep sense of curiosity and proven ability to propose creative concepts during initial project phases and the ability to deliver on those ideas through detailed design

A passion for creating tools for non-technical users

Proven ability to solve complex UX problems and the product strategy skills to deliver best-in-class visual design solutions

Deep understanding of design patterns

Experience working in a highly iterative and collaborative environment where opinions are strong but loosely held

Proficiency in designing user experiences and interfaces, including information architecture, user flows, wireframes, visual design, and prototypes that articulate product design

A bias for action in a fast-paced, sometimes ambiguous, environment; an entrepreneurial, ownership attitude

5+ years of relevant product and user interface design experience

2+ years of creative tool design experience

A Bachelor’s degree in a Design or UX-related field of study, or similar experience

Our culture

Led by two seasoned entrepreneurs with engineering and business backgrounds, we are creating a team with a strong design and UX orientation. We value blending design and engineering innovation to create fun and delightful experiences.

We have done this before. We know how to build highly effective teams and a company culture that is a joy to be part of on a daily basis. We believe that to create fun and engaging experiences we need to have a lot of fun building them.

We pay full-time salaries and offer competitive health benefits. We value diversity across all dimensions and keep reasonable hours. Playful Software is in-person in Seattle and remote everywhere.

Our hiring process

Our interview process is a straightforward, behavioral interview about your past experiences, a small design task that will take less than one day of work, interviews with the founders and key staff, and meeting with our whole team. We value design and engineering excellence, product insight, eagerness for growth/impact, and the communication skills and empathy to collaborate well with a tight-knit team.

Founders

Darrin Massena and Mike Harrington are passionate about making software that is fun and easy to use. Darrin and Mike have built successful teams and startups from gaming to productivity and have roots in the game industry. Mike co-founded Valve Software and Darrin co-founded Spiffcode. Darrin and Mike teamed up to create the award-winning online photo editor, Picnik, which was acquired by Google in 2010.