Graphic Design Specialist (mid-level)

Who are we?

Quility is a leading technology-enabled, independent provider of insurance protection and financial wellness solutions. With thousands of agents operating in all 50 states, and a corporate staff of over 150 strong, we forge long-lasting relationships with America’s families and curate life insurance solutions to meet their evolving needs. Our advisors, partners and team members come from a variety of backgrounds, but we all have one thing in common: We are dedicated to helping our clients protect what matters most.

Our Core Values

Relationships matter; people come first. Relentless pursuit of personal growth. Open, honest, and productive communication. We do the right thing even when no one is looking. We work as a true team and strive to be a positive influence. We act like owners because we own it. Being of service and doing good in the world. We have fun and we get stuff done.

Objectives

A valued member of the marketing department, the Graphic Design Specialist position is tasked with the development of both print and digital creative assets for multichannel marketing campaigns. Candidates must be highly skilled with Adobe Creative Suite, especially InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop. Creativity, attention to detail, and the ability to deliver multiple projects on deadline are required. 5+ Years of experience working with both print and digital creative assets is required.

Schedule

Monday to Friday 9am-5pm EDT

Required

Please submit a 300–500-word elevator pitch with your resume and a link to your up-to-date online portfolio to be considered for this position. In your portfolio, we want to know what role you played in each project, what the goal of the project was, and what design decisions were made to achieve that goal.

Education and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in graphic media design, plus 5 years of graphic design experience is required.

Strong working knowledge in the following programs:

in the following programs: Photoshop CC

InDesign CC

Illustrator CC

Working knowledge in the following programs is a plus:

Adobe XD CC

Microsoft PPT

Asana

Mailchimp

Lightroom

Dreamweaver CC

After Effects CC

Who are you?

You have 5+ years of work experience working with both print and digital creative assets.

You are detail-oriented.

You thrive on organization.

You have creative and critical thinking skills.

You understand and appreciate the process and get excited about improving them.

You welcome constructive criticism and are comfortable giving it.

You naturally go the extra mile.

You have exceptional problem-solving abilities and you don't give up.

You have a strong work ethic, with the ability to deliver solid work on a tight schedule.

You prefer it done right, not necessarily right now.

You work hard to find a solution that works best for the company and team.

You are customer-focused.

Responsibilities

Print Design - Corporate Support, Agent Support and Lead Generation

Creative layout of print design (direct mail, corporate and promotional literature, promotional items, business cards, etc.).

Undertaking print artwork and pre-press tasks as required, and contributing to creative print consultancy.

Digital Design - Brand Identity, Corporate Support, Special Events, and Lead Generation

Supporting the design team with the development and prototyping of brand identity concepts, including typography, logos, graphic elements and the development of brand guidelines.

Work closely with the Marketing and Operations departments in the creation and development of campaigns.

Design of branded digital presentation documents in PowerPoint.

Basic, interactive website and layout design.

Email layout for both consumers and agents.

Production of digital assets (Including vector/digital images, multimedia assets) for handover to technical developers.

Technology

Maintain awareness of current industry best practices.

Investigate and experiment with new and emerging technologies.

Project Management

Engage with existing workflow management practices, and assisting in the improvement and introduction of new workflow practices.

Contribute to the estimation of workload and project schedules.

Ensure that projects are kept within brief, budget and timelines.

Supervisory Responsibility

This position has no supervisory responsibilities.

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Employee assistance program

Health insurance

Health savings account

Life insurance

Paid time off

Parental leave

Professional development assistance

Referral program

Vision insurance

Base Pay Range

$50,000/yr - $55,000/yr

Supplemental Pay

Bonus pay



