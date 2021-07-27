Senior Brand Designer (Remote)

Job Details

Please do not apply for this role if you are not physically located in Europe, Africa, the Middle East OR east coast Americas (UTC-5 to UTC+3). While this is a remote position, we can not consider candidates that are not based in these regions. You can find a detailed explanation in our Recruitment FAQs.





The world is undergoing a radical transformation. Work, commerce, and even education are moving online. Hotjar is at the core of that transformation. We want to make the web a better place, and believe many digital experiences – whether they are on desktop or mobile – quite frankly suck. So we are working to change that.





At Hotjar, we’re creating Product Experience Insights software for digital product teams. We help show how users behave and what they feel strongly about, so product teams can deliver real value, fast.





We believe that a company's brand is an essential part of its identity. We want to build a brand that communicates what we stand for both our vision and our values. We’re not there yet.





That’s where you come in. We’re looking for a passionate Senior Brand Designer who is able to translate briefs into creative campaign ideas and later pixel-perfect designs. You love collaborating with fellow designers, copywriters, marketers, product teams and pretty much anyone else at Hotjar. You’re no stranger to testing and an agile work environment and have previously worked with existing brand guidelines, following them, but not shy to question and improve them.





You will:

Report to the Brand Lead

Create brand designs and campaigns from briefs that speak to and activate our audiences

Work in 2-week sprints on the brand team’s own ideas and other team’s creative requests

Follow Hotjar’s brand guidelines, where necessary expand or improve them

Get to know our audience and understand what gets them excited, to create designs that cater to their preferences

Work with the brand, marketing, and plenty of other Hotjar teams

Requirements

Experience designing for online brands or in agency, with independent ownership of full campaigns for brands, products, or client’s work.

A portfolio showcasing your previous work with stats around performance is mandatory

Experience carrying a multi-channel brand campaign from brief to pixel-perfect execution, including testing your designs and iterating to improve performance

Work experience in a relevant field, whether in-house or in agency, B2B or B2C is mandatory

A hands-on, collaborative approach to design, where you’re able to detach yourself from your creations and look at them objectively

Desire to work in a respectful, transparent, and collaborative work environment, following Hotjar’s company values, culture, and ways of working.

Must submit to a background check confidentially processed by our third party.





Compensation Range

The compensation range for this role is €65,000 to €95,000 annually. This was established after performing market research and is aligned with our approach to compensation. We encourage all candidates to read our Recruitment FAQs to further understand our approach to compensation and how we structure our contracts.





In addition to the monetary compensation, we provide all team members with an assortment of unique and popular perks chosen to reflect our values and ideals, be it encouraging constant learning with our Personal Development Budget, a great work/life balance with the annual leave and Holiday Budget, or a happy, healthy team with our Wellbeing Budget.





Hotjar pledges to be a harassment-free and discrimination-free company, committed to equal opportunity. We believe people from different backgrounds, with different identities and experiences, make our product, and our company, better.