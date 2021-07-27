Senior Product Designer (Remote)

Job Details

Please do not apply for this role if you are not physically located in Europe, Africa or the Middle East (UTC-1 to UTC+3). While this is a remote position, we can not consider candidates that are not based in these regions. You can find a detailed explanation in our Recruitment FAQs.





At Hotjar, we’re creating Product Experience Insights software for digital product teams. We help show how users behave and what they feel strongly about, so product teams can deliver real value, fast.





Reporting to a Product Design Lead, we are looking for a Product Designer who is passionate about creating elegant solutions to complex problems, to help design the future of Hotjar – a solution used by thousands of users worldwide. Product Designers play an important role here by creating simple, engaging experiences, iteratively improving the user journey. We appreciate designers who think in systems, are eager to validate their work, can communicate effectively, and love collaboration and feedback.

Hotjar is a flourishing startup that gives thousands of website owners, teams, and professionals the tools needed to discover how their visitors are really using their sites. This is an excellent remote career opportunity within our Product & Engineering department, playing an important part in delivering the next wins for Hotjar.





You will:

Create thoughtful and appropriate solutions to design challenges of all sizes, by translating research insights into simple and engaging user interfaces that satisfy user needs, business requirements, and technical constraints.

Work within a multi­disciplinary product team, leading the design process, facilitating design discussions, and validating product/ experience changes.

Produce engaging experiences, iteratively improving as you go.

Translate wireframes and experiences into high-fidelity visual composites with attention to interaction design, following style and brand guidelines.

Work with design leadership, internal partners, and engineers in an iterative, transparent, and feedback-driven process.

Requirements

4 years of experience designing digital products and systems, not just websites. You have helped ship products.

Experience designing experiences for desktops, tablets, and phones.

Ability in the entire product development process, from research and problem solving through user testing to detailed UI and visual design.

You can prototype ideas quickly and iterate using tools such as Figma, InVision, Framer, Principle, etc.

You always think MVP first, collaborate effectively with engineers, and have the ability to work in an agile and fast-paced team.

Desire to work in a respectful, transparent, and collaborative work environment, following Hotjar’s company values, culture and ways of working.

Must submit to a background check confidentially processed by our third party.





Compensation Range

The compensation range for this role is €70,000 to €95,000,

annually. This was established after performing market research and is aligned with our approach to compensation. We encourage all candidates to read our Recruitment FAQs to further understand our approach to compensation and how we structure our contracts.





In addition to the monetary compensation, we provide all team members with an assortment of unique and popular perks chosen to reflect our values and ideals, be it encouraging constant learning with our Personal Development Budget, a great work/life balance with the annual leave and Holiday Budget, or a happy, healthy team with our Wellbeing Budget.





Hotjar pledges to be a harassment-free and discrimination-free company, committed to equal opportunity. We believe people from different backgrounds, with different identities and experiences, make our product, and our company, better.