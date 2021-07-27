UI- Designer (*gn)

Job Details

WHAT AWAITS YOU...

You design the VIER apps based on wireframes, mockups and prototypes.

You improve the user experience of our website and apps through creative and responsive designs.

You support the redesign of our platform.

You are responsible for our design system and our design patterns.

You expand and improve our component library.

You are in intensive exchange with your colleagues from development, who develop new apps with the help of the component library.

HERE'S WHAT YOU BRING WITH YOU...

You have at least three years of professional experience in the field of user interface design or visual design of digital products.

You make design decisions based on a good understanding of user needs and work hypothesis-based.

Interface design is exactly your thing!

You are proficient in common digital product development tools (e.g. Figma, Sketch, Zeplin, Adobe CC, Atlassian, etc.).

You have solid knowledge of ReactJS, JSS/CSS and HTML, Git, npm packages.

You think like the users, whether granny or hipster - 100% customer-oriented.

You have a creative, hands-on mentality and act without detours.

You set the highest standards for yourself and your designs.

WHAT WE DO TO MAKE YOU HAPPY!

We are a company with flat hierarchies and a lot of free space to make your own decisions and have your own area of responsibility - even though we are no longer a start-up.

We offer an appealing and varied job where you can make things happen without bureaucratic obstacles.

We offer continuous development/training - adapted to your needs!

Flexible working hours and trust-based working time contribute to your work-life balance.

We offer you a modern, well-equipped workplace with two monitors and an elevating desk.

The "all-you-can-drink flat rate" of soft drinks, coffee and tea is included. In addition, there is always fresh fruit & vegetables.

You receive a laptop and a smartphone.

You can lease a job bike from us!

Feelgood management and we organise varied events.

Remote Office possibility

You would like to support us? No matter at which location, whether Hanover, Berlin or Karlsruhe. Then apply to us! We are looking forward to your application!

*gender neutral: It doesn't matter to us whether you are female, male, diverse..., where you come from, what skin colour you have or what you believe in. We focus on mutual respect and appreciation as well as fun and motivation at work. Develop your personality, we focus on you as a person.