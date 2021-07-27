Job Details

In the time it takes you to read this job ad, around 100-200 new accounts will have signed up to Linktree.

If you read through the requirements as a checklist and haven't ticked every box, please don't rule yourself out just yet. We've seen the research that women and other people in minority groups tend to only apply when the checklist is all ticks and no crosses. So if you think you have what it takes, hit that apply button!





The role:

We’re looking for a Web Designer that loves to conceptualise and design creative, user-centric web experiences that will service millions of users and encourage sign ups to Linktree.

Working in cross-functional teams with Brand, Marketing, Growth and Product, you will create landing pages and digital assets that will help communicate the Linktree product to a wide range of users across the world to a range of key demographics.

If you’re a versatile designer that loves to solve problems and work at a fast pace, we think you’ll like it here.





Our culture & benefits:

Linktree's company culture and values are based around collaboration, diversity, inclusion, and flexibility. Those are all nice words but to give you some more specific examples:

We are a family-friendly and flexible work environment with our team with a number of our team working hours around school and home commitments.

We have a paid 18-week parental leave program that is inclusive of birth and non-birthing parents and supports the whole parenting lifecycle

We have several diversity and inclusion initiatives underway, including a D&I council, training for all team members on neurodiversity, unconscious bias, and the incorporation of a transgender inclusion policy.

Our team is diverse across age, gender, and race and we are very proud of that.

All Linktree team members work either fully remote or a hybrid remote and in-office sometimes and that will continue even when COVID is behind us and our team is spread across Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, USA, Canada, Ireland and Nigeria.

We prioritise our team's mental health, with all employees have free access to Uprise, including 1:1 coaching sessions from qualified psychologists or counsellors.

All Linktree team members receive $1000 AUD towards setting up their work from home space





In this role you will:

Launch a range of creative responsive SEO optimised landing pages to generate new user sign-ups

Conduct optimised A/B testing, conversion optimisation and user testing

Use data to inform design decisions.

Ensure industry and design best practice through website build process

Pick up ad-hoc digital design work (edm’s, pitch decks, banner ads)





What we are looking for:

3 + years experience creating responsive user-facing visual design for websites in agency or in-house studios

Commercial experience with Figma

Prior experience working at a fast-paced company or growing startup/scaleup

High visual design skills, understanding of UX and web design best practice and interaction

Someone comfortable with ambiguity, because when 30,000 people sign up everyday, there’s a lot of things to design

A portfolio showcasing a range of high- quality web design sample





The Linktree Story

Linktree is the market-leading linking platform that was the first of its kind, creating an entirely new category in tech. Linktree is the identity layer of the internet, allowing users to curate a singular destination housing what’s most important to them, in real time.

With a user base of 15M+, Linktree helps brands, influencers, small businesses, activists and everyday creators carve out their place and reach their full potential online. The world’s biggest influencers and creators from Selena Gomez to Pharrell Williams, as well as big brands like HBO and Facebook are using Linktree to connect their followers to their entire online ecosystem.

The platform averages 30,000 daily sign ups and has over half a billion visits to Linktrees each month. In the past 12 months, Linktree has gained phenomenal momentum growing its user base by 3x with no signs of slowing down.

In March 2021, we raised $45 million in Series B funding. The funding will be used to expand headcount globally, develop product features and go towards making Linktree the best possible place to work for our team members!





The interview process:

Screening call with Alaina in our Talent Acquisition team Zoom with 2 members of our team A take-home assignment Final zoom with 2 of our leaders



