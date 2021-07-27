Digital Designer

Job Details

In the time it takes you to read this job ad, around 100-200 new accounts will have signed up to Linktree.

If you read through the requirements as a checklist and haven't ticked every box, please don't rule yourself out just yet. We've seen the research that women and other people in minority groups tend to only apply when the checklist is all ticks and no crosses. So if you think you have what it takes, hit that apply button!





The role:

Designing content for Linktree isn't like other design roles. The content you currently see from us isn't what we want you to design either. We want you to level that up. Make it pop, make it sing.

We’re making huge and exciting changes to our brand and we need a designer to step in and take ownership of the look and feel. You’ll be responsible for creating the style for all design content on our blog; ensuring an editorial artistic feel, whilst maintaining consistency with the Linktree Brand. You’ll also know how to repurpose design assets for social and other digital pieces.

Due to the global nature of our product and team as well as the opportunities available to Linktree, this role can be based either in Australia or the US (slight preference for West Coast). Linktree offers both fully remote and hybrid working models, with offices in Sydney and Melbourne, with LA coming next.





Our culture & benefits:

Linktree's company culture and values are based around collaboration, diversity, inclusion, and flexibility. Those are all nice words but to give you some more specific examples:

We are a family-friendly and flexible work environment with our team with a number of our team working hours around school and home commitments.

20 days paid leave per year

We have a paid 18-week parental leave program that is inclusive of birth and non-birthing parents and supports the whole parenting lifecycle

We have several diversity and inclusion initiatives underway, including a D&I council, training for all team members on neurodiversity, unconscious bias, and the incorporation of a transgender inclusion policy.

Our team is diverse across age, gender, and race and we are very proud of that.

All Linktree team members work either fully remote or a hybrid remote and in-office sometimes and that will continue even when COVID is behind us and our team is spread across Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, USA, Canada, Ireland and Nigeria.

We prioritise our team's mental health, with all employees have free access to Uprise, including 1:1 coaching sessions from qualified psychologists or counsellors.

All Linktree team members receive $1000 AUD towards setting up their work from home space





In this role you will:

Lead image production and design for Linktree blog and social accounts

Work with editorial, marketing, and social to present photo and design options for blog posts, social media, and other projects

Optimize images technically and visually

Complete photo research for timely stories and in-depth photo research for longer term projects like thought leadership editorial

Lead and execute design projects from conception to delivery, making sure they are delivered on time and stay true to the brand





What we are looking for:

Experience in digital design role at a brand, media company, or agency

Diverse art production skills across art direction, typography, layout, infographic design, user experience design

Deep understanding of the use of photography in design

Photo editing skills





The Linktree Story

Linktree is the market-leading linking platform that was the first of its kind, creating an entirely new category in tech. Linktree is the identity layer of the internet, allowing users to curate a singular destination housing what’s most important to them, in real time.

With a user base of 15M+, Linktree helps brands, influencers, small businesses, activists and everyday creators carve out their place and reach their full potential online. The world’s biggest influencers and creators from Selena Gomez to Pharrell Williams, as well as big brands like HBO and Facebook are using Linktree to connect their followers to their entire online ecosystem.

The platform averages 30,000 daily sign ups and has over half a billion visits to Linktrees each month. In the past 12 months, Linktree has gained phenomenal momentum growing its user base by 3x with no signs of slowing down.

In March 2021, we raised $45 million in Series B funding. The funding will be used to expand headcount globally, develop product features and go towards making Linktree the best possible place to work for our team members!





