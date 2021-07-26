Director of Design

Job Details

Overview

The future of work will look quite different than it does today. Employees will no longer be required to commute daily to their company offices, instead, the “workplace” of the future will be a hybrid of in-office plus at-home plus a network of public and private spaces.

Deskpass is at the front edge of this wave having built a world-class network of on-demand workspaces in conjunction with a corresponding digital platform. We simplify the task of reserving desks, meeting rooms, and private offices. We are a fast-growing company that is equal parts technology and hospitality. Deskpass prides itself on listening to clients by helping them plan and execute their workplace strategies that will exceed their company’s objectives while delighting their employees with truly inspiring places to work.

To date, we've worked hard to establish a strong brand and user experience across our application through a small group of fantastic designers and developers that we've contracted. But, we're now ready to anchor this position internally as a critical Full-time role to help shape the future of Deskpass!

Core Values

Our company core values guide our hiring, company culture, internal and external communication, prioritization of tasks, design and development, decision-making, and more.

We look for people who embody these values and are passionate about delivering an exceptional experience to everyone we interact with.

We Make Hybrid Work

We are powering the fundamental shift to hybrid work by empowering people and companies with the technology and tools that allow them to choose how and where they get their work done.

Hospitality & Technology

Through exceptional customer service, intuitive design, and seamless technology-enabled access, we aim to delight our members and deliver an easy and efficient experience every time they use Deskpass.

Grounded & Pragmatic

We take a practical approach to implementing our vision, solving problems, and serving our users with products that address their needs simply and efficiently.

Great at work, Remarkable at Teamwork

Our team is high performing. We interact effectively, transparently, honestly, timely, and in support of each other with thoughtful and smart communication

Be a Partner

We build long-term, harmonious relationships with operators, customers, and each other, because we believe that everyone benefits when everyone is considered and well taken care of.

About the Role

We are looking for a highly driven design leader who is a human-centered design enthusiast who can easily partner with our internal marketing, product, and engineering leadership teams to set and maintain a strategic vision for design.

As the leader of Deskpass's Design team, you’ll be responsible for building the foundation to create an incredible user experience for our customers and partners across all brand touch points. You will co-create a new standard of design across our product throughout all platforms including external branding and marketing. We're looking for someone that can lead by example, inspire innovation, and influence the impact design can have on the company. We're looking for someone with a great deal of vision, has a self-starter attitude, and is an excellent team player.

This position will report to the Chief Product Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, with extensive cross-functional interaction.

Primary Responsibilities

Be a strategic leader of design in the B2B & B2C product lifecycle

Be the advocate of design for the team, in the company, and to our customer

Oversee the definition and design of a cross-platform design system for Deskpass application and marketing presence

Manage and improve our current human-centered design process, own design decisions, partner in gathering user input and research, estimate resources and timelines

Collaborate and facilitate design work sessions with product, engineering and growth teams

Must Have Skills & Experience

You have 5+ years of experience in UI/UX Design, with experience leading design teams

Experience with SaaS B2B software design and B2C consumer-facing products

Experience partnering with founders and senior leaders in product, engineering and marketing to drive business and product strategy, vision, and execution

A portfolio that demonstrates an understanding of both user and business needs, creative approaches to problem-solving, and a mastery of visual design

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including an affinity for explaining product complexity with ease to different key stakeholders

Ability to create design systems that are consistent in user experiences across multiple platforms

An entrepreneurial mindset: enjoys the challenge of a fast-paced, complex startup environment

Track record of constructing and leading design solutions to produce measurable business results and customer value

Incredibly organized with impeccable attention to detail and relentless follow-through

In-depth knowledge of mobile design patterns and interactions

A passion for Coworking and remote work!

Nice to Have Skills/Experience

Front-End development skills are not required for this job, but are a big differentiator!

Experience in a fully functioning distributed team

Experience working in a start-up atmosphere

Knowledge of Coworking and flex office offerings

What we offer

Dynamic, creative, and collaborative work environment in a driven team.

Flexible work schedule. Having a comfortable and stimulating work environment is important to us. We are constantly working to create something unique and exciting that connects people with welcoming communities and beautiful work spaces. We build our work schedule together to help the team be its creative best

Flexible Remote Work Opportunity

Medical, dental, vision and other voluntary insurance

Location & Availability

This role is fully remote and it is required to be fully available during business hours.

You will have access to the entire network of Deskpass workspaces and be able to reserve workspaces for yourself as needed.

Communication

Communication will be through online channels (Slack or otherwise) as well as voice communication as needed (Skype/phone/Google Hangout/etc.).

Management

This role will report directly to the Chief Product Officer & Chief Marketing Officer

Salary & Benefits

We offer a competitive compensation and bonus program, as well as a benefits package.

How To Apply

Does this position sound like a good fit? Send your cover letter and resume to: jobs@deskpass.com.

Please use the subject line: Director of Design Job Posting (it'll help us to sort through the emails).