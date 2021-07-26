Job Details

Rx Marketing Group (RxMG) is a California-based marketing technology company that manages data and delivers timely offers and products through multiple channels and proprietary websites. Our work is primarily in the consumer finance and home services vertical (credit cards, mortgages, alarm systems, etc.). We are growing and looking to add talented, passionate, visionary people to our team. At RxMG, we are focused on building great relationships with our staff, customers, and partners. We offer excellent salaries, growth opportunities, a great culture, and generous benefits. Our benefits package includes paid health insurance, unlimited paid time off, and team events ranging from company retreats to hot sauce challenges, poker tournaments, and yoga classes. If you enjoy working with other professionals who believe in a fun, challenging, and creative work environment, we encourage you to apply. We are looking for a full-time Full Stack PHP Developer to join our Tech team. This is a fully remote position. In this fast-paced environment, we are looking to hire one who is well versed in Frontend (VueJS) and Backend (Laravel) technologies to join our highly skilled and diverse team. We are looking to add a self-motivated individual who has the ability to manage and complete tasks on their own, (we hate to micromanage!).

Responsibilities -

Extensive development, including but not limited to implementing requests from the business, writing tests, UX/UI implementation, writing custom SQL queries, creating models/controllers, etc.

Communicate technical challenges and status with team leaders, project managers, and key stakeholders.

Fix bugs and errors in the existing product

Optimize source code and performance of our internal systems and products.

Primary requirements -

Expert working knowledge of PHP and MySQL

Expert working knowledge of web fundamentals like HTML/CSS, Javascript, Browsers, Web Sockets, DNS, etc.

Experience with Bootstrap, LESS, SASS, or other CSS frameworks.

Strong working knowledge of Git

Strong communication and organizational skills

Good understanding of advanced/complex Laravel topics like Queues, Caching, Events, Workers, etc.

At least 2+ years of experience as a full-stack developer using VueJS+ Laravel Qualifications

Experience with AWS, Google Cloud, or other Cloud PaaS services.

Experience with command-line tools and applications.

Experience with ElasticSearch, InfluxDB (or other time-series databases), and Data warehouses like Snowflake, Redshift, Etc.

Experience with Redis



