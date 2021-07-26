Job Details

ABOUT SONGFINCH

Music has always been one of the most emotive forms of communication, so naturally, when songs are personalized, their power has even greater potential.

We live in a world where saying “I Love You” is more often than not said through an emoji or meme. Life has become fast and people have become a bit disconnected from genuine, heartfelt communication.

Songfinch offers a new way to express your feelings and simply puts some much needed positive energy back into the universe. We are growing a marketplace where people share those feelings and stories and get matched with an artist in our songwriter community. These artists write and record a custom song in seven days or less. Pretty cool, right? Rolling Stone and The Weeknd think so: https://bit.ly/songfinch-rs-press





OPPORTUNITY

We’re looking for someone who creates visual content. For us, this means designing static images, animating and editing videos, making fun gifs — the whole nine yards. The exciting part is that we just completed a rebrand that hasn’t been rolled out yet (no spoilers, but it is way more sleek than the crafty aesthetic we are putting to bed). As our new Content Designer, you will determine exactly how these new brand guidelines are applied, and you will hugely impact the brand’s visual potential.

You’ll be part of the growing marketing team, working closest with our Director of Content. The marketing team applies creative thinking and execution to data-backed insights. What does that mean? We are obsessed with driving results from the pretty things we make.

While delivering against Songfinch’s business objectives, you’re invested in understanding the impact your work has on our audiences. Collaboration fuels your process, and you’ll spark as much inspiration as you draw from other team players. Joining this team at this stage is a huge opportunity to tell impactful stories and help shape the creative vision of a rapidly growing business.





RESPONSIBILITIES

Design stuff. Where you're needed most right now is marketing content. This includes video and image ads, emails, landing page assets, and more. There are cross-functional creative needs that our team will field as well, but acquiring new customers and driving more orders is the team's top priority right now.

Tell stories visually. As you're designing, look for ways to bring the deeply meaningful, personal nature of the Songfinch product into everyday branded assets

Shepherd our updated brand. While we've got some solid brand guidelines, there is plenty of opportunity and responsibility to shape how the brand comes to life visually.

Build templates to make sure your time doesn't need to be focused on the mindless stuff (decks, social graphics, etc.). We're looking for someone who wants to make more of an impact than pushing buttons.

Bring big ideas to the table. On a small team, it's important everyone offers their perspective, voice, and experience. In brainstorms and everyday conversations, share your ideas for creative campaigns, cutting edge content formats, and new ways to get things done.

Be accountable not only by executing the responsibilities above, but also by asking for help when you need it.





SKILLS

The core Creative Cloud programs (notably Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects) are your love language.

Video editing is a breeze for you. You’re as capable of storyboarding a concept as you are with quickly adding an intro or outro to a clip.

Motion graphics are cool. If you’ve got stronger animation chops, that’s even cooler.

You have hefty experience creating for consumers — you design for the end user/viewer.

Your portfolio examples show you can consistently apply and build upon brand guidelines.

You’ve worked at every stage of end-to-end creative processes from ideation to file prep.

Interest in UI and/or UX is a plus. We’d like you to at least be comfortable critiquing new pages and features from a brand perspective.

You are not too proud to let out happy tears. It happens to the best of us.



