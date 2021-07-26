Senior Product Designer

Job Details

At Grow, we believe America’s mental healthcare system is broken. Most mental health providers won’t accept insurance because of the significant administrative burden. Meanwhile, patients struggle to find quality care that is both affordable and convenient. We partner with mental health providers to build and grow their own in-network private practices, thereby improving access to quality care.

We're a team of entrepreneurs, builders, and go-getters who will not settle for the status quo. Our founding team comes from Harvard Medical School, Google, Stripe, and Blackstone, and we’re excited to expand the team in our hyper growth stage as we expand accessibility throughout the country.

We’re looking for an entrepreneurial designer who is eager to join a fast growing, early stage team and dive into sculpting intuitive and aesthetic product experiences. As a the first product designer, you will meaningfully shape our company on multiple dimensions, including:

Building Grow’s design foundations: You’ll help us design our initial component library and design system

Being a speakerphone for users: You'll drive UXR for both mental health providers and clients, synthesize those learnings, and transform them into beautiful mocks

Setting our design culture: As our first designer you'll play a huge role in deciding how we hire about designers and think about design in the future

3+ years of product design experience (startup and SaaS experience is a plus)

Collaborative. You have experience working with product managers and engineering teams

Product thinker. You build through a user-centric lens and design not only beautiful, but usable experiences

Leader. You’ll do anything to achieve your goal. You know how to think on the fly and persist through setbacks and roadblocks and to motivate your teammates to do the same.

Team Player. You are collaborative by nature, relish in camaraderie and group wins, and are looked to by colleagues as a steadfast partner and source of encouragement

Highly Motivated. You want ownership of your work

The chance to transform the mental healthcare landscape and drive impact from day one

Strong ownership of your work, mentorship, and unbounded leadership opportunities

Opportunity to help build a rapidly scaling organization

Stellar benefits including mental healthcare (obviously) and lunch on us!

Weekly team meditation and happy hours (not at the same time!)

Flexible working (hybrid of in-person & remote), relaxed dress code, office pets

Competitive salary and equity compensation







